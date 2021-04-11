How to Watch The Nevers Online Without Cable

The latest fantasy drama coming to TV is “The Nevers,” premiering Sunday, April 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

If you don’t have HBO and you’ve used your HBO Max free trial, here are some other ways you can watch The Nevers streaming online for free:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand HBO content on the Prime HBO channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the HBO Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Watch HBO on Amazon Prime

Once you're signed up for the Prime HBO Channel, you can watch The Nevers live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app on various devices or on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” HBO is only included in the “Premier” package, but right now the “Choice” and up bundles all come with both HBO Max and NBA League Pass at no extra cost. Plus, you can include any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch The Nevers live or on-demand on the AT&T TV app on various devices or on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. If you’re a new subscriber, you can start a free 30-day trial of regular Hulu plus the HBO add-on:

Hulu Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch The Nevers live or on-demand on the Hulu app on various devices or on your computer via the Hulu website.

Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

‘The Nevers’ Preview

The first six episodes of “The Nevers” will air spring 2021 on HBO with the following six episodes to air at a later date yet to be announced.

The series is set in Victorian London where a supernatural event gives people — mostly women — supernatural abilities. The HBO description reads:

But no matter their particular “turns,” all who belong to this new underclass are in grave danger. It falls to mysterious, quick-fisted widow Amalia True (Laura Donnelly) and brilliant young inventor Penance Adair (Ann Skelly) to protect and shelter these gifted “orphans.” To do so, they will have to face the brutal forces determined to annihilate their kind.

The main cast is as follows:

Olivia Williams as Lavinia Bidlow, “the wealthy benefactress funding the orphanage for Amalia’s outcasts, who are also known as the Touched.”

James Norton as Hugo Swann, “the rich and irreverent proprietor of a den of iniquity.”

Tom Riley as Augustus “Augie” Bidlow, “Lavinia’s sweet, awkward, younger brother with a secret of his own.”

Pip Torrens as Lord Gilbert Massen, “a high-ranking government official leading the crusade against our heroines.”

Ben Chaplin as Inspector Frank Mundi, “who’s torn between his police duties and moral compass.”

Denis O’Hare as Edmund Hague, “a deranged doctor searching for the source of the powers.”

Amy Manson as Maladie, a “tortured, murderous” woman who “derives power from pain.”

The first episode is titled “Pilot” and its description reads, “Three years after an inexplicable event suddenly equips them with extraordinary abilities, Amalia True and Penance Adair work to protect their kind from widespread, deepening antipathy. Meanwhile, police inspector Frank Mundi investigates a string of murders at the hands of a reportedly Touched and highly dangerous serial killer named Maladie.”

Episode two, titled “Exposure,” airs on April 18 and its description reads, “With the city reeling from Maladie’s opera debut, Mundi takes a personal stake in tracking her down, while Amalia launches an investigation of her own. Meanwhile, the charitable Lavinia Bidlow seeks to destigmatize the Touched at a society event, Hugo Swann enlists Lavinia’s younger brother Augie to help monetize his illicit enterprise, and a deranged doctor conducts a series of experiments.”

“The Nevers” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

