How to Watch The Patrick Star Show Online

The second spinoff of the hugely popular “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “The Patrick Star Show” premieres Friday, July 9 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “The Patrick Star Show” online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Nickelodeon and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch “The Patrick Star Show” live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of Nickelodeon and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “The Patrick Star Show” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of Nickelodeon and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch “The Patrick Star Show” live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Nickelodeon is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch “The Patrick Star Show” live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

‘The Patrick Star Show’ Preview





Play



THE PATRICK STAR SHOW Official Trailer (NEW 2021) Spongebob Spin Off Animation Adventure Series HD Follow US on Social Media! ► Instagram: instagram.com/aniboxtraileraccess/ ► Twitter: twitter.com/AniBox_Access Watch the official trailer for THE PATRICK STAR SHOW, an animation series starring Rodger Bumpass, Carolyn Lawrence & Mr. Lawrence. Premiering July 9, 2021 on Paramount+. Patrick hosting his own late-night talk show. © 2021 Paramount Pictures. | All Rights Reserved. 2021-06-22T13:30:10Z

This new entry into the “SpongeBob SquarePants” universe is “a family sitcom starring Patrick Star (Bill Fagerbakke) and the rest of his family, as they are constantly disrupted by Patrick’s wild whims and surreal imagination.” It follows “a younger Patrick Star living at home with his family, where he hosts his own variety show for the neighborhood from his television-turned-bedroom,” according to the Nickelodeon press release.

Per the press release, additional cast members are as follows:

Tom Wilson as Cecil Star, Patrick’s fun-loving, happy-go-lucky dad who always puts his family first; Cree Summer as Bunny Star, Patrick’s loving, sea star mom who is a kooky oddball; Jill Talley as Squidina Star, Patrick’s 8-year-old little sister who drinks her coffee from a sippy cup; and Dana Snyder as GrandPat Star, Patrick’s genius grandpa, and the most intelligent member of the Star family. Summer also voices Grandma Tentacles, Squidward’s grandma. Additional cast members include veteran actors Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward Tentacles), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton).

In an interview with ScreenRant, Summer said that the nature of the new show lends itself to some really creative storytellng.

“I think the good news is you’re going to get to see a lot of the old, beloved characters that come back to keep that continuity. But then, there’s also going to be brand new characters. Like Tom said, we’ve got his Momma and his Daddy, Squidward is back as the paperboy and we’ve got his grandaddy, and you know, it’s Patrick as a teenager and everybody gets swept up into his insane, zany imagination. Also, you can expect, because of this fractured narrative a lot really cool animation changes, and you know, some black-and-white and stop-motion, and also just the freedom of this fractured foundation that let’s us tell all kinds of stories, we’re not hemmed in by the traditional storytelling,” said Summer.

Snyder added, “There’s some real zany stuff. I mean, not that there’s not in ‘SpongeBob,’ but there’s a lot of time-travel and harken back to the old days, and that’s pretty great, I think, it’s just crazy.”

The premiere episodes are titled “Late for Breakfast” and “Bummer Jobs” and the description for them reads, “Patrick presents a show about food after missing out on a hearty breakfast; Patrick and SpongeBob experience the wonders of the workforce.”

Then on Friday, July 16 comes “Lost in Couch” and “Pat-a-Thon.” The description for those teases, “Patrick loses the remote in the cushions, so he journeys into the couch to track it down; Patrick hosts a telethon to raise money for snails that can’t dance.”

“The Patrick Star Show” airs Fridays at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.