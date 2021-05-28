How to Watch LeBron’s ‘The Shop’ Online Without Cable

Popular talk show “The Shop” returns for its fourth season on Friday, May 28 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch the show via HBO Max, but that no longer offers a free trial, so here are some other ways you can watch “The Shop” online for free:

‘The Shop’ 2021 Preview

Hosted by Lebron James and Maverick Carter, “The Shop” is a talk show that aims to offer “conversation and debate between a unique ensemble of some of the biggest names in sport and entertainment.”

Past guests include President Barack Obama, Drake, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Jimmy Kimmel, Lil Nas X, Will Smith, Patrick Mahomes, Megan Rapinoe, Kevin Hart, and Rob Gronkowski.

Now joining James and Carter for the season four premiere is legendary music mogul Jay-Z, alongside singer/songwriter Bad Bunny, WNBA superstar Nneka Ogwumike, and marketing executive Paul Rivera.

“On this episode, the star-studded group discuss confidence on the big stage, parenthood and WrestleMania,” teases the HBO press release.

“The Shop’s” episodes often take place inside barbershops, hence the title. It “gives viewers a one-of-a-kind barbershop experience, which for many provides a sanctuary for free-flowing and spirited discussions. The series will visit barbershops around the country to gather distinguished individuals who can speak honestly on sports, music, pop culture, world events, business and other culturally relevant topics,” reads the official site.

“The Shop is exactly why we created Uninterrupted,” says James. “Anyone who has been in a real barbershop, like the ones where I grew up, knows why this show can be so incredible. I’m really excited HBO believed in our idea and is helping us create something special.”

The next new episode of “The Shop” airs Friday, May 28 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

