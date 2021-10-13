The Sinner Season 4 Streaming: How to Watch Online Free

Crime anthology show “The Sinner” returns for its fourth season on Wednesday, October 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on USA.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “The Sinner” Season 4 streaming online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of USA and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “The Sinner” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of USA and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest streaming service with USA, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “The Sinner” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” USA is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “The Sinner” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of USA and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “The Sinner” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘The Sinner’ Season 4 Preview





Play



The Sinner Trailer | USA Network The Sinner season 4 returns on October 13 to USA. 2021-08-31T19:29:33Z

Starring Bill Pullman as Det. Harry Ambrose, “The Sinner” is a crime anthology where the season-long mystery changes from season to season with only Det. Ambrose as the constant.

In the first season, Ambrose was looking into the case of why a troubled woman stabbed a man to death. In season two, Ambrose investigated why a young boy poisoned a couple in Ambrose’s hometown and what the rest of the town was hiding. In season three, Ambrose looked into a fatal car accident that turned out to be just the tip of the iceberg of a much larger mystery.

In season four, Ambrose is now retired, trying to recover from the previous season’s case, according to the USA press release.

It continues:

Still reeling from the trauma of a previous case a year ago, the now-retired Harry Ambrose travels to Hanover Island in northern Maine for a recuperative getaway with his partner, Sonya (Jessica Hecht). When an unexpected tragedy occurs involving the daughter of a prominent island family, Ambrose is recruited to help the investigation, only to be thrown into a mystery of mounting paranoia that will turn this sleepy tourist island, and Ambrose’s life, upside down.

The eight-episode season welcomes Michael Mosley as Colin Muldoon, a “rugged lobsterman and the devoted son of Meg Muldoon (France Fisher). Colin helped raise his niece, Percy (Alice Kremelberg), and will do anything to protect his family,” according to Deadline.

The premiere episode is titled “Part I” and its description reads, “Ambrose visits the town of Clark Harbor for a getaway and finds himself at the center of a tragedy.”

On October 20 comes “Part II,” whose description reads, “A new suspect leads the investigation into an ongoing feud between the Lams and the Muldoons.”

In the trailer released in September, Ambrose thinks he sees young Percy walk off a cliff overlooking the ocean. But when no one can find her body and an eyewitness claims to have seen Percy get in a car and drive off, Ambrose starts questioning if he was seeing things. Plus, Meg Muldoon doesn’t think her granddaughter would have killed herself — though Meg is also acting very suspiciously and seems to know more about what happened than she’s telling.

“The Sinner” airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on USA.