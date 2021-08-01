Thea White: Voice Actress Dies at 81

Thea White, the voice actress best known as the voice behind Muriel Bagge on “Courage the Cowardly Dog,” died at age 81 on Friday, July 30, 2021, a family member, Brad Zitzner, wrote in a tribute post on Facebook. The death was announced Sunday, August 1, 2021, and Zitzner said her cause of death was due to surgery she was undergoing for liver cancer.

“Sadly we lost our legendary Feefer (the voice of Muriel) on Friday morning after she fought hard with courage to try to beat her liver cancer and to resume life or to die trying. (She ended up with an infection after cutting out the da*n cancer),” he wrote.

White was born Thea Ruth Zitzner June 16, 1940 in Newark, New Jersey, according to IMDB. She was married to Andy White, who died in 2015, her bio said.

