‘This Is Us’ Season 6 Streaming: How to Watch Online

Award-winning family drama “This Is Us” takes a bow with its final season, premiering Tuesday, January 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

‘This Is Us’ Season 6 Preview





Play



NBC’s This Is Us | Season 6: The Final Chapter | Official Trailer Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), Rebecca (Mandy Moore), Randall (Sterling K. Brown), Kate (Chrissy Metz), Kevin (Justin Hartley), Beth (Susan Kelechi) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) remind us that stories may end but memories are forever. The emotional journey continues in the final season of This Is Us, premiering Tuesday, January 4 at 9/8c on NBC. #NBC #ThisIsUs… 2021-11-25T13:29:49Z

After five years and dozens of award nominations and wins, “This Is Us” is coming to a close with its sixth and final season.

According to creator Dan Fogelman, there are plenty of “surprises and turns” left for fans in the final season, including when they dive into how Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Miguel (Jon Huertas) got together, he told Deadline in an interview.

“[Rebecca and Miguel’s romance] was going to be a big Season six story for us always, or last season story, getting inside of that relationship, how they came together, then how they separated, then how they found their way back to each other. We’ve only seen it in brief in like the second season of the show, so this is a real opportunity for us to explore new territory at the very end of our show,” said Fogelman.

He also outlined the different timelines that fans can look forward to in the final season:

We’ve got these three timelines in our present and future, which are basically our present-day timeline, which is them at 41; then, this wedding timeline of Kate, which is four years in the future; and then we’ve got that deeper timeline in the house. So, we’re going to spend time in all of those, and in that house is where the grown-up versions of those kids — Randall’s kids particularly — are. So, we’ll be living there more, and having more stories to tell there.

Fogelman also said that of course it is “overwhelming” to figure out each season at the beginning, but eventually it takes shape.

“I think at the beginning of each season, you feel a little overwhelmed, but I have the plan and the shape of what I intend to do in this season in the show. … It always feels a little daunting at the beginning. I’m lucky to have, I think, the most talented writing staff in the business that helps me figure that out, and a confidence in what we’re doing because of the people that work on the show, and how long we’ve been doing it together,” said Fogelman.

He added, “When you have that kind of confidence in the people you’re working with—your actors, your writers, your directors, your crew—and then you also stay steadfast to the plan, it gives you a kind of false confidence, which somewhere along the way morphs into real confidence.”

The premiere episode of the final season is titled “The Challenger” and its description reads, “The Big Three celebrate their 41st birthday.”

Then in episode two, titled “Yellow Brick Road,” “Nicky, Rebecca and Miguel go on a road trip.”

The final season of “This Is Us” premieres Tuesday, January 4 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC.