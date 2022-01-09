Titans vs Texans Live Stream: How to Watch Online

First place in the AFC is on the line for the Tennessee Titans as they wrap up the regular season against the 4-12 Texans on Sunday.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Titans vs Texans online, with the options depending on where you live:

Titans vs Texans Preview

The Titans enter the final week of the season with something to play for, looking to lock up the top seed in the AFC. They’ll do so against the Texans, who are coming off a loss but had won their previous two.

Houston pulled off an upset of the Titans on Nov. 21, winning 22-13. However, much has changed since then, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

“There’s a few players that have changed. Obviously, the quarterback’s changed,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “Burkhead, Rex has been getting the bulk of the carries. They rely heavily on the skillset of (WR Brandin) Cooks. The defense is fast, and they create a lot of turnovers. As we know, firsthand.”

The top seed is especially sought after this season, with the No. 1 seed getting a bye.

“I want a bye week next week,” Tennessee Pro Bowl safety Kevin Byard said. “That’s the motivation to go in there and try to play our best game so we can get that bye week … and … the playoffs, the AFC can kind of come through Nashville.”

The Texans have had a rough season, which was expected with the turmoil the team was dealing with when it came to franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has not played this season. While the postseason isn’t in the cards, the Texans players want to add another win to their resume.

“Each game counts. It doesn’t matter what the record says or anything,” Houston defensive lineman Ross Blacklock said. “You can have an impact on this team, an impact on somebody else’s team, ruin the playoffs or whatever the case may be. At the end of the day, we are just here to get a win.”

An interesting wrinkle for the Titans is the health of All-Pro running back, Derrick Henry, who was leading the league in rushing before suffering a foot fracture in October. Henry won’t play against the Texans but is expected to be active for the postseason.

“I think he looked good,” Vrabel said this week. “Two days on the turf, we’ll see where he’s at tomorrow and see how he responds, but I feel good about where he’s at.”

The Titans are a 10.5-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 42.5 points. Tennessee is 10-5 against the spread in its last 15 games. The total has gone over in four of Houston’s last six games against Tennessee.