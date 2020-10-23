Tony Bobulinski’s Three Phones: Hunter Biden Associate’s Joe Biden Claims

Tony Bobulinski, who is a guest of President Donald Trump at the presidential debate on October 22, claims that he has three phones that are evidence of the former vice president’s business dealings involving Biden’s son, Hunter, and China.

“I have heard Joe Biden say he has never discussed his dealings with Hunter. That is false. I have firsthand knowledge about this because I directly dealt with the Biden family, including Joe Biden,” Bobulinski said, according to The New York Post.

What are his three phones?

Bobulinski “showed three phones spanning 2015 to 2018 as evidence and said he would be meeting with the Senate and the FBI to hand over electronics,” said the Post.

Bobulinski is Hunter’s former business partner and the allegations involve business dealings in China. Bobulinski told The New York Post that Joe Biden “was a willing and eager participant in a family scheme to make millions of dollars by partnering with a shady Chinese Communist firm.”

Biden’s campaign has denied any impropriety. Bobulinski is a Navy veteran who was CEO of a holding company partnership between a Chinese company and members of the Biden family. You can read our profile story on Bobulinski here.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bobulinski Held a Press Conference in Which He Mentioned & Displayed the Three Phones

Tony Bobulinski held presser claiming Joe Biden knew about Hunter's business deals

Bobulinski held a press conference before the October 22 debate. You can watch video of it above.

In the press conference, Bobulinski outlined his business and Naval career.

“I am making this statement to set the record straight about the involvement of the Biden family,” said Bobulinksi, “in dealings with the Chinese.”

He said it was “false” for Joe Biden to say he never discussed his business dealings with Hunter Biden.

He claimed he has emails, app chats, documents, and other evidence.

That’s when he waved one of the phones around. “I brought for record three phones that spanned the years 2015 through 2018,” he said. “These phones have never been held by anyone else besides myself.” He was told by someone it would “bury all of us, the Bidens included, claimed Bobulinski. He said he had no wish to bury anyone but he is a “patriot and a veteran.”

He said he needed to ensure that the true facts were out there. He did not explain what specifically was on the three phones.

The Hill reported that Bobulinski’s “emails were a key part of a story published recently by the New York Post, alleging that Hunter Biden used his influence to connect a Ukrainian businessman and fellow board member at the gas company Burisma with his father when he was vice president.”

That email alleged “a business arrangement involving a Chinese company and members of the Biden family,” including a note reading “Hunter has some office expectations he will elaborate,” Fox News reported, adding that there was a “proposed equity split” referencing “20” for “H” and “10 held by H for the big guy?”

“The reference to ‘the Big Guy’ in the much publicized May 13, 2017 email is in fact a reference to Joe Biden,” Bobulinski said in a statement to Fox News.

Bobulinski told Fox News that “he does not believe Joe Biden’s past claim that he did not discuss his son Hunter’s business affairs with him,” alleging that Hunter “frequently referenced asking him for his sign-off or advice on various potential deals.”

“The Biden family aggressively leveraged the Biden family name to make millions of dollars from foreign entities even though some were from communist-controlled China,” he told Fox News, adding, “Hunter wanted to use the company as his personal piggy bank by just taking money out of it as soon as it came from the Chinese.”

The Hill also published this purported texting exchange between Bobulinski and Hunter Biden on May 2, 2017:

“Mrng plse let me knw if we will do early dinner w your Uncle & dad and where, also for document translation do you want it simple Chinese or traditional?” – Bobulinski to Hunter Biden.

“Not sure on dinner yet and whatever is the most common for a Chinese legal DOC” – Hunter replied.

“Chinese legal docs can be both, i’ll make it traditional,” Bobulinski said.

You can read Heavy’s story on Bobulinski here.

Bobulinski Released a Statement Accusing the Biden Family of Making Millions Off a China Deal

The statement was shared by journalist John Roberts on Twitter. It reads: “My name is Tony Bobulinski. The facts set forth below are true and accurate; they are not any form of domestic or foreign disinformation. Any suggestion to the contrary is false and offensive. I am the recipient of the email published seven days ago by the New York Post, which showed a copy to Hunter Biden and Rob Walker. That email is genuine. This afternoon I received a request from the Senate committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs and the Senate Committee on Finance requesting all documents relating to my business affairs with the Biden family as well as various foreign entities and individuals. I have extensive relevant records and communications, and I intend to produce those items to both Committees in the immediate future.”

He continued, “I am the grandson of a 37 year Army intelligence officer, the son of a 20+ year career Naval Officer and the brother of a 28 year career Naval Flight Officer. I myself served our country for 4 years and left the Navy as Lt. Bobulinski. I held a high level security clearance and was an instructor and then CTO for Naval Nuclear Power Training Command. I take great pride in the time my family and I served this country. I am also not a political person. What few campaign contributions I have made in my life were to Democrats.”

He added:

“If the media and big tech companies had done their jobs over the past several weeks I would be irrelevant in this story. Given my long standing service and devotion to this great country, I could no longer allow my family’s name to be associated or tied to Russian disinformation or implied lies and false narratives dominating the media right now. After leaving the military I became an institutional investor investing extensively around the world and on every continent. I have traveled to over 50 countries. I believe, hands down, we live in the greatest country in the world. What I am outlining is fact. I know it is fact because I lived it. I am the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings which was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/chairman Ye and the Biden family. I was brought into the company to be the CEO by James Gilliar and Hunter Biden. The reference to “the Big Guy” in the much publicized May 13, 2017 email is in fact a reference to Joe Biden. The other ‘JB’ references in that email is Jim Biden, Joe’s brother.”

Added Bobulinski:

Hunter Biden called his dad ‘the Big Guy’ or ‘my Chairman,’ and frequently referenced asking him for his sign-off or advice on various potential deals that we were discussing. I’ve seen Vice president Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business. I’ve seen firsthand that that’s not true, because it wasn’t just Hunter’s business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line. I realized the Chinese were not really focused on a healthy financial ROI. They were looking at this as a political or influence investment. Once I realized that Hunter wanted to use the company as his personal piggy bank by just taking money out of it as soon as it came from the Chinese, I took steps to prevent that from happening. The Johnson report connected some dots in a way that shocked me – it made me realize the Bidens had gone behind my back and gotten paid millions of dollars by the Chinese, even though they told me they hadn’t and wouldn’t do that to their partners. I would ask the Biden family to address the American people and outline the facts so I can go back to being irrelevant – and so I am not put in a position to have to answer those questions for them. I don’t have a political ax to grind; I just saw behind the Biden curtain and I grew concerned with what I saw. The Biden family aggressively leveraged the Biden family name to make millions of dollars from foreign entities even though some were from communist controlled China. God Bless America!!

