Tory Lanez Charged in Shooting of Megan Thee Stallion

Rapper Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was charged today in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion in Hollywood Hills in July.

Los Angeles County District Attorney announced the charges Thursday, October 8, 2020. Peterson, 28, is charged with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm – personal use of a firearm – and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He also faces a gun allegation and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury. His arraignment is scheduled for October 13.

“On July 12, the defendant and the 24-year-old victim got into an argument while riding in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills. The victim exited the vehicle and Peterson is accused of shooting several times at her feet and wounding her,” said a statement from the district attorney that was provided to Heavy.

If he is convicted of his charges, he faces a maximum possible sentence of 22 years and eight months in prison.

Megan Thee Stallion was shot in the foot following a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s house on July 12, 2020.

Here’s what you need to know:

Megan Thee Stallion Said Publicly Lanez Shot Her, & Lanez Denied It

Megan Thee Stallion Admits #ToryLanez SHOT Her on IG Live (August 20, 2020)#megantheestallion is tired of y'all coming for her about #torylanez. Y'all better leave her alone . IG: kyraaz_ 2020-08-21T02:06:58Z

Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, accused Tory Lanez of shooting her in a video on her Instagram Live account August 20.

“Yes, this n***** Tory shot me,” she says on the video.

She added, “You got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and s***. Stop lying.”

Lie one more time and ima quit sparing you — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) August 21, 2020

Shortly before she went live, she posted a message on Twitter.

“Lie one more time and ima quit sparing you,” she wrote.

Lanez Was Arrested After the Shooting on a Concealed Carry Charge, But Charges in the Shooting Itself Were Delayed

#ToryLanez has been hit with felony assault charges in the shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion.https://t.co/i63wIVxtcc — Complex (@Complex) October 8, 2020

Lanez was arrested shortly after the shooting for carrying a concealed weapon, but charges related to the shooting itself were delayed due to a lack of information from witnesses, Vulture reported. He was released on $35,000 bail.

Initial reports of the incident indicated she was not shot, but was cut with broken glass. She addressed this in her Instagram live video, saying she lied to LAPD because they were “aggressive” and she was scared.

“I didn’t get cut by no glass, but let me tell you why they’re saying that,” Megan says on the video. “When the police came because the neighbors called the police … the police come — I’m scared. All this s*** going on with the police … I didn’t want to die. I didn’t want the police to shoot me cause there’s a n***** with a gun in the car with me.”

She went onto detail the night in the video. She said there were two additional people in the car – her friend, and Lanez’s security guard. She said she was in the front seat while Lanez was in the back seat, and all four people were arguing. She got out of the vehicle and was walking away when she says Lanez shot her from the back window, she said. She denied hitting Lanez, as some rumors claimed, and said the shooting had nothing to do with his interest in Jenner.

She concludes the video, saying to Lanez, “You shot me.”

Tory Lanez Denied He Shot Megan Thee Stallion in His Album, Daystar

There is a time to stay silent . And a time to speak ….. I said all I could say on this … ALL PLATFORMS … ….. #DAYSTAR … I’ll be back to y’all soon …. respectfully …. pic.twitter.com/rC7oAotwfR — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) September 25, 2020

Tory Lanez denied shooting Megan Thee Stallion in rap lyrics he released in his album, Daystar, September 25. He posted on Twitter, saying he would break his silence, then released the album.

“There is a time to stay silent . And a time to speak ….. I said all I could say on this … ALL PLATFORMS … ….. #DAYSTAR … I’ll be back to y’all soon …. respectfully ….” he wrote on Twitter.

In the opening track, “Money Over Fallouts,” he claimed “Megan people trying to frame me for a shooting.”

“Girl, you had the nerve to write that statement on an affidavit knowing I ain’t do it but I’m coming at my truest trying to keep this s*** 200 with you, shorty, I can prove it,” he raps on the album.