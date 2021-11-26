‘Trolls Holiday in Harmony’ Streaming: How to Watch Online

Start the holiday season off right with this new special “Trolls Holiday in Harmony,” premiering Friday, November 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “Trolls Holiday in Harmony” streaming online:

‘Trolls Holiday in Harmony’ 2021 Preview





TROLLS HOLIDAY IN HARMONY | Trailer The holidays are better together 💙 Tune in for the all-new animated special, DreamWorks Trolls Holiday in Harmony, on NBC Friday November 26 at 9pm PT/ET! #DreamWorksTrolls As the holidays near, Queen Poppy plans the first annual Trolls Kingdom Secret Holiday Gift Swap. Things take an unexpected turn, however, when she and Branch draw each… 2021-11-05T14:59:53Z

The latest animated holiday special is “Trolls Holiday in Harmony,” which will feature four original songs with the original movie cast.

The NBC press release teases:

As the holidays near, Queen Poppy plans the first annual Trolls Kingdom Secret Holiday Gift Swap. Things take an unexpected turn, however, when she and Branch draw each other’s name. Meanwhile, Tiny Diamond comes down with a bad case of writers’ block trying to think of a special holiday rap for his dad. “Trolls Holiday in Harmony” includes four original songs and features the voice talent of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Kenan Thompson, Rachel Bloom, Ron Funches, Kunal Nayyar, Anderson .Paak, Anthony Ramos, Ester Dean, Walt Dohrn, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Karan Soni. Following its premiere on NBC, “Trolls Holiday in Harmony,” will be available to own on Digital and DVD November 30, 2021, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

“Trolls Holiday in Harmony” airs along with classic holiday animated special “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and new animated special “5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas” on Friday, November 26. Those specials kick off NBC’s holiday slate that also includes the 89th annual “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” on December 1, Kelly Clarkson’s Christmas special “When Christmas Comes Around” on December 1, “Annie Live!” on December 2, the annual broadcast of “It’s a Wonderful Life” on December 4, “Michael Buble’s Christmas In the City” on December 6, “A Very Chrisley Christmas” on December 15, “L’Oreal Paris Women of Worth” on December 16, “Sing” on December 17, “Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” on December 22, and Christmas Eve mass on December 24.

The “Trolls” movie burst on the scene in 2016 and became an instant children’s classic. It was followed by “Trolls World Tour” in 2020, and a third installment is slated for a 2023 release.

In a 2016 interview with Collider, Timberlake said he wanted to do “Trolls’ because he’s such a fan of classic musicals but they wanted to make their musical more modern.

“I’m a big fan of musicals. The first ones that come to mind are ‘The Music Man’ or ‘Singin’ in the Rain,’ where you’re getting a piece from the character that’s moving the story along and you’re getting a piece from the story that’s moving the story along, and the music services that. I feel like it’s a lot more challenging to do the type of musicals where the music starts and time stops. Then, it gets to the end of the music and everyone goes back to what they were doing. We wanted to definitely modernize our movie and make everything service the movie and move it along.

“Trolls Holiday in Harmony” premieres Friday, November 26 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC.