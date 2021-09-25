How to Watch Troy vs UL Monroe Football 2021

The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks football team will host the Troy Trojans at Malone Stadium on Saturday for each side’s first Sun Belt Conference test of the season.

Troy vs UL Monroe Preview

The Warhawks evened up their record at 1-1 last week, edging the Jackson State Tigers 12-7 at home for head coach Terry Bowden’s first victory since joining the program in December.

Defensive coordinator Zac Alley’s unit held their foes to just 26 rushing yards and 259 yards through the air.

“Some days defense has to carry the weight,” Bowden said, according to the school’s athletics website. “Tonight, the defense carried their weight and did a great job. I’m so proud of Zac Alley and his staff and all those players. But when you win it’s a team victory. Everybody worked so hard and played so hard. It’s a great feeling. They got their first game won at home and we can go get ready for the next one.”

All Warhawks points came via Calum Sutherland field goals; he hit from 29, 45, 42 and 49 yards, and missed from 51 and 48.

As a team, Louisiana-Monroe managed just 156 passing yards and 94 rushing yards. Running back Andrew Henry led the ground attack, logging 9 carries for 52 yards.

“Our defense kept plugging,” Bowden said, per the athletics site. “And we did something we didn’t do last year. We won with our kicking game. Our punting was great, our field-goal kicking was great and kids fought for 60 minutes.”

The Trojans are also coming off a victory. Last week, they defeated the Southern Miss Golden Eagles 21-9 on the road to move to 2-1, though they trailed 3-0 at halftime.

“We didn’t make any adjustments; we just played better,” Troy head coach Chip Lindsey said of the offense, according to the Lothan Eagle. “We were like, ‘We’ve got to do something. We can’t just keep sitting here getting your butt stopped.’ I think they got real motivated.”

On Troy’s first possession after the midway break, quarterback Taylor Powell engineered a five-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, capping it with a 17-yard toss to wideout Jabre Barber.

Powell completed 27 of 39 passes for 255 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and he didn’t turn the ball over.

The Trojans defense came up with 9 sacks, led by defensive lineman Javon Solomon’s 3.5. They held the Golden Eagles to just 157 yards through the air and -1 yards on the ground.

The Golden Eagles kicked a field goal on their opening possession, but their offense didn’t score the rest of the way; Southern Miss’s defense scored on a fumble recovery after the Trojans had mounted a 21-3 advantage.

“The defense continued to play well,” Lindsey said, per the Lothan Eagle. “For us to win a championship that’s what has to happen. We have to keep getting better each week.”