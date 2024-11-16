Trump Appointee Sends Message to Jake Paul and Mike Tyson After Fight

Vivek Ramaswamy, US President-elect Donald Trump’s newly-appointed co-head of the Department of Government Efficiency, sent his congratulatory message to both Jake Paul and Mike Tyson after their boxing fight in Texas, which was live streamed on Netflix on November 15.

“Future legend fought a legend. Congrats Jake Paul and Mike Tyson,” Ramaswamy said in a post on X shortly after the fight.

He also added, “Good to see the show of respect at the end.”

Tech billionaire Elon Musk will co-head the DOGE department with Ramaswamy.

Paul retweeted Ramaswamy’s message on his X account.

During his post-fight interview with MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, Paul showed his patriotism as he paid homage to the “real” American heroes and alluded to Trump and the Republican party’s victory.

“This night’s not about me, man,” Paul said. “I wanted to give thanks to all the real heroes — the US military, the doctors, the nurses in the [emergency room], the cops, the firefighters, the farmers, the truck drivers, all the people who make this world go round. Thank you, America!

It’s the era of truth. It’s the era of good. There’s a shift in the world, and good is rising. The truth is rising. I’m just honored to be a part of America, and it feels like we’re back, baby.”

Both Paul and Tyson both shared an affinity for Trump.

Play

Mike Tyson Survives Jake Paul

Paul improved to 11-1 after beating Tyson via unanimous decision.

All three judges scored the fight for Paul 80-72, 79-73 and 79-73 in a lopsided contest.

But the 58-year-old Tyson, the former undisputed heavyweight champion and the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history, was the first boxer not to get knocked down or knocked out by Paul.

Tyson took 78 punches from Paul throughout the eight two-minute rounds.

Paul might have held back as a show of respect for the boxing legend, though he told Helwani he did his best during the fight.

A visibly gassed Tyson threw zero to little punches in the latter rounds of the lopsided match.

Tyson trained for nearly four months, and he revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in September that he spent about six hours a day in the gym in preparation for the fight.

But it was not enough to let him turn back the clock.

Tyson only landed 18 of his punches, while Paul connected on 78 of 278 punches, according to the CompuBox punch stats.

What’s Next for Mike Tyson and Jake Paul?

Despite the agonizing loss, Tyson refused to hang up his gloves for good and wanted to continue fighting.

Tyson is eyeing Jake Paul’s older brother, Logan Paul, as his next opponent.

Logan Paul, who is best known for winning the WWE United States Championship in 2023, did not hold back and issued a threatening response to Tyson’s challenge.

“[Expletive], I’d kill you, Mike,” Logan Paul said during the post-fight interview with MMA sports journalist Ariel Helwani.

“It’s on then,” said Tyson in a curt reply.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

There is no official word if Tyson will truly fight Logan Paul.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul called out Connor McGregor and responded to Gervonta “Tank” Davis’ challenge during his post-fight press conference and on X.

“Dear Conor, I know you told my team you would fight me at 170lbs. That’s never happening. But let’s run it in MMA. No weight class. Just like how it used to be done. But you won’t,” Jake Paul wrote on X.

After Davis called Paul a “bozo” and threatened “to beat the brakes off him,” Paul accepted his challenge.

“I’d be down,” Paul said during the post-fight press conference after beating Mike Tyson via unanimous decision on November 15. “Let’s run it. Like, I’d be super, super down.”

Then he dismissed Davis on X.

“Gerventa Davis is just angry he’s not tall enough to ride rollercoaster at Disney World. I’m sorry, little buddy. I know it’s not fair,” Jake Paul said on X.