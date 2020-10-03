Trump Is Still ‘Not On a Clear Path to a Full Recovery’ [Report]

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus, as confirmed by the president, who tweeted out their diagnosis in the wee hours of Friday, October 2.

However, after Dr. Sean P. Conley, the president’s physician gave a press conference on October 3, the timeline of when Trump first learned he was diagnosed with coronavirus became muddled. Conley said that Trump was “72 hours into the diagnosis,” CNN White House reporter Kaitlan Collins tweeted. “Another physician says Trump received a special antibody therapy ‘about 48 hours ago.’ The public found out 36 hours ago that Trump was positive — only after it was revealed an aide had tested positive.”

Causing further confusion about the president’s health, multiple White House pool reporters, including CNN’s Ryan Noble and CBS News producer Sarah Cook tweeted, “The President’s vitals over last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We are still not on a clear path to a full recovery.”

BREAKING: “The president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery.” –A source familiar with the President's health, to pool reporters — Sara Cook (@saraecook) October 3, 2020

However, Conley said on Saturday that Trump’s symptoms “are now resolving and improving,” as reported by the Associated Press. “He’s in exceptionally good spirits,” Dr. Sean Dooley added.

Trump’s Doctor Refused to Answer if the President Ever Needed Oxygen

Reporter: “Has he ever been on supplemental oxygen?” Dr. Conley: ” Right now he is not on oxygen.” President Trump’s doctor says he isn't currently on oxygen, nor has he had difficulty breathing, “more than anything he’s felt run down” pic.twitter.com/XqqpbA3IQ3 — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) October 3, 2020



On Saturday, Conley was asked if Trump has ever been on supplemental oxygen. “Right now, he is not on oxygen,” he replied.

“So he has not been on it during his COVID treatment?” the reporter asked.

“He’s not on oxygen,” Conley repeated.

“I know you said there’s no oxygen, but did he receive any on Thursday?” said another reporter.

“Thursday no oxygen,” said Conley. “None at this moment and yesterday with the team, while we were all here, he was not on oxygen.”

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Confirmed Trump Will Stay at Walter Reed for ‘Several Days’

On Friday afternoon, AP White House reporter Jonathon Lemire tweeted, “WASHINGTON (AP) — White House: Trump to travel to military hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis, remain for ‘few days’ on advice of doctors.” The president was transported to Walter Reed via Marine One.

Marine One is at the White House and waiting to take Trump to Walter Reed hospital pic.twitter.com/48ZahQBUdN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 2, 2020

NBC News reported that White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that “the move” to Walter Reed was “recommended by the president’s physician” and confirmed that Trump is expected to remain at the hospital “for several days.”

Trump Is Considered a High-Risk Patient for Coronavirus Due to His Age & Weight

On October 1, it was revealed that White House senior adviser Hope Hicks had tested positive for COVID-19. Donald Trump, 74, and Melania Trump, 50 were tested immediately afterward, as Hicks, his close aide, had traveled with the president on Air Force One to and from his debate in Cleveland on Tuesday and his Duluth, Minnesota, rally on Wednesday.

As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

Hicks, 31, was showing symptoms of COVID-19, according to The Washington Post, and on Friday, Mark Meadows, the president’s chief of staff said that Trump has “mild symptoms.” The first lady also has mild symptoms, though Melania Trump tweeted that they were both “feeling good.” However, there’s a grave worry for the president’s health, as his age and weight automatically make him a high-risk patient.

According to the CDC, “Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications.”

Symptoms may not appear until two to 14 days after being infected with coronavirus, according to the CDC. While scientists are still studying the novel coronavirus, the most common symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, sore throat, congestion, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.

.@cbsnews has learned Hope Hicks tested negative for COVID-19 Wednesday morning, so she boarded AF1. She developed symptoms during the day and received a second test, which came back positive. The White House knew about this Wed evening but Trump still had a fundraiser Thursday. — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) October 2, 2020

The night before Trump tested positive, the president led a rally in Duluth, Minnesota, where over 3,000 people were in attendance, including Hicks.

Two days earlier, on September 29, Trump debated former Vice President Joe Biden on stage without wearing a mask. During the presidential debate, except for the first lady, none of Trump’s family members wore masks despite the rules requiring them for all guests in attendance.

When Trump was asked during the debate why he doesn’t insist people wear masks to his rallies, “We’ve had no negative effect,” Trump said, “and we’ve had, 35 to 40,000 people at some of these rallies.”

