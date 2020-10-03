Trump Is Still ‘Not On a Clear Path to a Full Recovery’ [Report]

Trump oxygen

Getty White House pool reports on Trump's h health differentiates from the president's doctor's updates on October 3.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus, as confirmed by the president, who tweeted out their diagnosis in the wee hours of Friday, October 2.

However, after Dr. Sean P. Conley, the president’s physician gave a press conference on October 3, the timeline of when Trump first learned he was diagnosed with coronavirus became muddled. Conley said that Trump was “72 hours into the diagnosis,” CNN White House reporter Kaitlan Collins tweeted. “Another physician says Trump received a special antibody therapy ‘about 48 hours ago.’ The public found out 36 hours ago that Trump was positive — only after it was revealed an aide had tested positive.”

Causing further confusion about the president’s health, multiple White House pool reporters, including CNN’s Ryan Noble and CBS News producer Sarah Cook tweeted, “The President’s vitals over last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We are still not on a clear path to a full recovery.”

However, Conley said on Saturday that Trump’s symptoms “are now resolving and improving,” as reported by the Associated Press. “He’s in exceptionally good spirits,” Dr. Sean Dooley added.

Trump’s Doctor Refused to Answer if the President Ever Needed Oxygen


On Saturday, Conley was asked if Trump has ever been on supplemental oxygen. “Right now, he is not on oxygen,” he replied.

“So he has not been on it during his COVID treatment?” the reporter asked.

“He’s not on oxygen,” Conley repeated.

“I know you said there’s no oxygen, but did he receive any on Thursday?” said another reporter.

“Thursday no oxygen,” said Conley. “None at this moment and yesterday with the team, while we were all here, he was not on oxygen.”

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Confirmed Trump Will Stay at Walter Reed for ‘Several Days’

Trump virtual rally

GettyPresident Donald Trump walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on October 1, 2020, in Washington, D.C. His rally on October 2 was canceled but he may host virtual rallies in the future.

On Friday afternoon, AP White House reporter Jonathon Lemire tweeted, “WASHINGTON (AP) — White House: Trump to travel to military hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis, remain for ‘few days’ on advice of doctors.” The president was transported to Walter Reed via Marine One.

NBC News reported that White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that “the move” to Walter Reed was “recommended by the president’s physician” and confirmed that Trump is expected to remain at the hospital “for several days.”

Trump Is Considered a High-Risk Patient for Coronavirus Due to His Age & Weight

GettyPresident Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Duluth International Airport on September 30, 2020, in Duluth, Minnesota.

On October 1, it was revealed that White House senior adviser Hope Hicks had tested positive for COVID-19. Donald Trump, 74, and Melania Trump, 50 were tested immediately afterward, as Hicks, his close aide, had traveled with the president on Air Force One to and from his debate in Cleveland on Tuesday and his Duluth, Minnesota, rally on Wednesday.

Hicks, 31, was showing symptoms of COVID-19, according to The Washington Post, and on Friday, Mark Meadows, the president’s chief of staff said that Trump has “mild symptoms.” The first lady also has mild symptoms, though Melania Trump tweeted that they were both “feeling good.” However, there’s a grave worry for the president’s health, as his age and weight automatically make him a high-risk patient.

According to the CDC, “Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications.”

Symptoms may not appear until two to 14 days after being infected with coronavirus, according to the CDC. While scientists are still studying the novel coronavirus, the most common symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, sore throat, congestion, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.

The night before Trump tested positive, the president led a rally in Duluth, Minnesota, where over 3,000 people were in attendance, including Hicks.

Two days earlier, on September 29, Trump debated former Vice President Joe Biden on stage without wearing a mask. During the presidential debate, except for the first lady, none of Trump’s family members wore masks despite the rules requiring them for all guests in attendance.

GettyEric Trump, son of President Donald Trump, daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump, first lady Melania Trump, daughter Tiffany Trump and Donald Trump Jr. ahead of the first presidential debate.

When Trump was asked during the debate why he doesn’t insist people wear masks to his rallies, “We’ve had no negative effect,” Trump said, “and we’ve had, 35 to 40,000 people at some of these rallies.”

