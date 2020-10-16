How Many Attended Trump’s Greenville, North Carolina, Rally? See Crowd Size Photos

President Donald Trump led another rally on October 15 just before his town hall — his fourth since his coronavirus diagnosis. Here’s a look at how many people attended the Greenville, North Carolina, rally, along with crowd size photos.

About 2,000 People Attended the Greenville Rally

Trump spoke at Pitt Greenville Airport, and WITN referred to the crowd as “packed” without estimating an attendance. He spoke for almost 90 minutes, which is on par with the length of his rally speeches before he contracted the coronavirus. The News & Observer, a local North Carolina publication, estimated that there were 2,000 people at Trump’s rally in Greenville.

Ryan Nobles of CNN shared some photos from the rally, including a sign asking people to wear masks at the entrance gate.

Scenes from today’s Trump rally in Greenville, NC:

*A sign asking people to wear masks (few are)

*A t-shirt touting “herd immunity”

*A t-shirt calling for the US to “invade Greenland”.

Not pictured- organizers asking rally goers to cover up shirts that say “F**ck your feelings.” pic.twitter.com/F8uWMJLSrb — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) October 15, 2020

DJ Judd of CNN shared the crowd photo below and said there wasn’t any social distancing, and few were wearing masks.

The scene in Greenville, North Carolina, where President Donald Trump is scheduled to rally supporters in two hours’ time. Social distancing isn’t happening, and masks aren’t happening much either. pic.twitter.com/w8dZN4QZsO — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) October 15, 2020

Monica Alba of NBC shared this crowd photo, noting that there were “hundreds” of supporters. But other local media put the number of attendees at about 2,000.

Greetings from Greenville, NC. I’m back on the trail after 2 weeks of quarantine for potential exposure on AF1 the day of the OH debate. (Tested negative 3 times woo). There are already hundreds of supporters gathered here for a rare midday Trump rally in an amped final stretch. pic.twitter.com/cNw46R930m — Monica Alba (@albamonica) October 15, 2020

During his speech, Trump mentioned Dr. Anthony Fauci and was booed when he said, “My friend Dr. Tony, he’s a nice guy.” He mentioned that he would “keep him around” for the time being, even though Fauci was a “Democrat,” he told the crowd.

Garrett Bergquist of Spectrum News shared this video of the crowd as Trump completed his speech.

President Trump wraps up: pic.twitter.com/JaDBKB1Hk9 — Garrett Bergquist (@GarrettBNews) October 15, 2020

He also spoke on familiar themes, including his opponent former Vice President Joe Biden and his nomination of Amy Coney Barrett. He spoke glowingly of her performance during the confirmation hearings. He also compared his foreign policy to Biden’s, saying he is tougher and Biden is too soft.

President Trump begins speaking. “If Biden wins, China wins. If I win, North Carolina wins and America wins” pic.twitter.com/O0z3El3oe9 — Garrett Bergquist (@GarrettBNews) October 15, 2020

Trump, while speaking about his desire to see schools fully reopen, cited his son Barron’s quick recovery from COVID-19. He also said about coronavirus: “It’s a tricky thing, it’s dust… Whether you wear masks, no masks, but you still need help from the boss.” He then pointed to the sky.

Trump said he about the virus: “It’s going to peter out.” He added that treatments like Regeneron will help.

Trump also repeated his desire to see people spend a year in jail if they burn the American flag. He also criticized Twitter and Facebook for blocking the New York Post story about Hunter Biden. Twitter’s platform went down for a time today around the same time that Trump’s rally was taking place.

Here’s another photo of the crowd at the rally, shared by Bergquist.

AF1 comes to a stop. Reminder: Any USAF aircraft carrying the President uses the AF1 callsign. Any other time, it’s SAM (tail number) pic.twitter.com/q1jUkoh9lF — Garrett Bergquist (@GarrettBNews) October 15, 2020

Ariana Kraft of WNCT9 shared this video of the crowd when Trump landed.

Trump Has More Events Scheduled This Week

Trump has more events scheduled this week.

On Friday, October 16, he’s hosting a rally in Ocala, Florida, at 3 p.m. Eastern time at the Ocala International Airport.

He’s also hosting a rally later in the day on October 16 at 7 p.m. Eastern time in Macon, Georgia, at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport.

