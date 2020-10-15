How Many Attended Trump’s Des Moines, Iowa, Rally? See Crowd Size Photos

President Donald Trump led a new rally on October 14 — his third since his coronavirus diagnosis. Here’s a look at how many people attended the Des Moines, Iowa, rally, along with crowd size photos and overflow photos.

Thousands Attended Trump’s Wednesday Night Rally in Iowa

Monica Madden of WHO 13 reported that it looks like there were “thousands” of supporters at the rally on Wednesday night. She said they were given masks when they entered, but many didn’t end up wearing them.

Haven’t received an official head count of the crowd but looks like thousands of supporters here tonight for .@realDonaldTrump’s rally in Des Moines. Some guests told me they were given masks at the entrance, but appears most people are not wearing them. pic.twitter.com/J60pWNG2Sj — Monica Madden (@themonicamadden) October 14, 2020

Tonight, Trump spoke for well over an hour — nearly 90 minutes — which was his longest rally speech since his coronavirus diagnosis.

He also got a lot more casual for this rally, taking off his tie and wearing a MAGA hat for a good part of his speech after asking the crowd if he should remove his tie. “That feels so much better,” he commented.

At one point he waved off the teleprompter, asking the crowd, “You don’t mind if I go off script?”

This video below shared by Jennifer Jacobs of Bloomberg News shows the large, packed crowd size in Iowa.

Chris Gothner of KCCI referred to the crowd at the rally as “packed.”

Caroline Cummings of Iowa News Now said that a couple hundred seats were set up near the front, not distanced six feet apart, and then the rest of the space for everyone else was overflow.

The set-up for President Trump’s rally at the Des Moines airport tonight -> A couple hundred seats positioned up front (not 6 feet apart) and space for overflow. Gov. Reynolds’ proclamation requires social distancing for mass gatherings. pic.twitter.com/bOWC52Xier — Caroline Cummings (@CaroRCummings) October 14, 2020

Trump told the crowd that he would keep Iowa as “number one” in his rally rotation. “If I don’t get Iowa, I won’t believe that one,” he commented. He told Gov. Kim Reynols that he wouldn’t come back to Iowa if he didn’t win this time. “Get the hell out to vote,” he said.

Jacobs shared that Trump was a little more upfront during his rally about how he felt while he was sick. He said that at one point his temperature went up to 102 degrees and he was lying in bed not feeling well. That was the scarier part, he said.

Trump says of coronavirus, “I didn’t love it.” Says the scarier part was where it might go, when temp was 101, 102 degrees. He went to the hospital and was laying in bed “not feeling my best,” he says in Iowa. pic.twitter.com/Z1z5jMJdE4 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 15, 2020

Jacobs shared another crowd photo from the event.

“You’re a big state to me,” Trump says to Iowa. pic.twitter.com/myG109SvLW — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 14, 2020

Here’s another video showing the crowd, shared by Madden.

Air Force One has touched down in Des Moines. An eager crowd awaiting .@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/8tpnbl81JC — Monica Madden (@themonicamadden) October 14, 2020

Trump Has More Events Scheduled This Week

On Thursday, October 15, he’ll host a Greenville, North Carolina, rally at 1 p.m. Eastern time on the day of what would have been the second presidential debate. This will be at the Pitt-Greenville Airport. Then that evening, he will be attending a town hall hosted by NBC at the same time that former Vice President Joe Biden attends a town hall hosted by ABC.

On Friday, October 16, he’s hosting a rally in Ocala, Florida, at 3 p.m. Eastern time at the Ocala International Airport.

He’s also hosting a rally later in the day on October 16 at 7 p.m. Eastern time in Macon, Georgia, at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport.

