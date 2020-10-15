How Many Attended Trump’s Des Moines, Iowa, Rally? See Crowd Size Photos

Trump's Des Moines, Iowa rally crowd size

Getty How many people attended Trump's rally in Des Moines, Iowa?

President Donald Trump led a new rally on October 14 — his third since his coronavirus diagnosis. Here’s a look at how many people attended the Des Moines, Iowa, rally, along with crowd size photos and overflow photos.

Thousands Attended Trump’s Wednesday Night Rally in Iowa

GettyPresident Donald Trump speaks as he hosts a Make America Great Again campaign event at Des Moines.

Monica Madden of WHO 13 reported that it looks like there were “thousands” of supporters at the rally on Wednesday night. She said they were given masks when they entered, but many didn’t end up wearing them.

Tonight, Trump spoke for well over an hour — nearly 90 minutes — which was his longest rally speech since his coronavirus diagnosis.

GettySupporters cheer and hold up signs as the president speaks.

He also got a lot more casual for this rally, taking off his tie and wearing a MAGA hat for a good part of his speech after asking the crowd if he should remove his tie. “That feels so much better,” he commented.

GettyTrump wore a hat and took off his tie for part of his speech.

At one point he waved off the teleprompter, asking the crowd, “You don’t mind if I go off script?”

GettyA supporter holds a peaceful protester sign.

This video below shared by Jennifer Jacobs of Bloomberg News shows the large, packed crowd size in Iowa.

Chris Gothner of KCCI referred to the crowd at the rally as “packed.”

Caroline Cummings of Iowa News Now said that a couple hundred seats were set up near the front, not distanced six feet apart, and then the rest of the space for everyone else was overflow.

Trump told the crowd that he would keep Iowa as “number one” in his rally rotation. “If I don’t get Iowa, I won’t believe that one,” he commented. He told Gov. Kim Reynols that he wouldn’t come back to Iowa if he didn’t win this time. “Get the hell out to vote,” he said.

GettyTrump speaks in Iowa.

Jacobs shared that Trump was a little more upfront during his rally about how he felt while he was sick. He said that at one point his temperature went up to 102 degrees and he was lying in bed not feeling well. That was the scarier part, he said.

Jacobs shared another crowd photo from the event.

Here’s another video showing the crowd, shared by Madden.

Trump Has More Events Scheduled This Week

GettyPresident Donald Trump arrives for a Make America Great Again campaign event at Des Moines International Airport in Des Moines, Iowa on October 14, 2020.

On Thursday, October 15, he’ll host a Greenville, North Carolina, rally at 1 p.m. Eastern time on the day of what would have been the second presidential debate. This will be at the Pitt-Greenville Airport. Then that evening, he will be attending a town hall hosted by NBC at the same time that former Vice President Joe Biden attends a town hall hosted by ABC.

On Friday, October 16, he’s hosting a rally in Ocala, Florida, at 3 p.m. Eastern time at the Ocala International Airport.

He’s also hosting a rally later in the day on October 16 at 7 p.m. Eastern time in Macon, Georgia, at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport.

