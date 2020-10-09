Trump Drops F-Bomb Live on Rush Limbaugh While Threatening Iran

President Donald Trump on Friday, October 9, used the F-word live, on the air with conservative radio legend Rush Limbaugh, while threatening retaliation against any potential aggression by the government of Iran.

The internet promptly lit up at the taboo-breaking remark, which came as Trump, fresh from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and recovering from the coronavirus, has been on a spree of eyebrow-raising interviews with friendly hosts.

Be warned, the audio and tweets below contain profanity.

Here’s what you need to know:

Trump Told Limbaugh That Iran Was ‘On Notice’ That If They ‘F*** Around With Us, the United States Will ‘Do Things to [Them] That Have Never Been Done Before’

“If you fuck around with us, if you do something bad to us, we are gonna do things to you that have never been done before.” — the President of the United States pic.twitter.com/RfDKchaw7i — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 9, 2020

During a two-hour live “radio rally” with Limbaugh posing listener questions to the president, Trump took on Iran briefly, and dropped the F-word heard round the nation.

“And Iran knows that and, they’ve been put on notice,” Trump said. “If you f*** around with us, if you do something bad to us, were going to do things to you that have never been done before.”

Limbaugh had no visible reaction to Trump’s use of the obscenity, merely saying, “That’s right.”

Vox reporter Aaron Rupar was one of the first to flag the clip, which received almost 6,000 likes within a half an hour.

Avid Trump supporter J.T. Lewis, whose brother was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, praised Trump’s use of profanity.

“[Iran] has been put on notice. If you fuck around with us, we are gonna do things to you that have never been done before.” We didn’t elect @realDonaldTrump to be politically correct. We elected him to hold regimes like Iran’s accountable!

pic.twitter.com/xBuMnaOX9A — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) October 9, 2020

“We didn’t elect [Trump] to be politically correct,” Lewis said. “We elected him to hold regimes like Iran’s accountable!”

Journalist Dan O’Sullivan drew a direct line between Trump’s comment and the fact that the president is still recovering from coronavirus.

Weird to think there were parts of Trump's brain that still had a filter before Covid ate through them, I think him saying "fuck" in a genocidal screed against Iran on the radio is a new one even for him https://t.co/8GDwTdisUa — Dan O'Sullivan (@Bro_Pair) October 9, 2020

“Weird to think there were parts of Trump’s brain that still had a filter before COVID ate through them,” he said. “I think him saying ‘f***’ in a genocidal screed against Iran on the radio is a new one even for him.”

