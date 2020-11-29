Trump Complaining About ‘Big Massive Dumps’ Goes Viral [VIDEO]

Donald Trump called into Fox News on November 29 for an interview with host Maria Bartiromo and complained about how “big, massive dumps” cost him the 2020 presidential election.

“If you watched the election, I was called by the biggest people, saying congratulations – political people – congratulations sir, you won the election,” Trump recalls. “It was 10 o’clock and you looked at the numbers and I’m sure you felt that way.”

“This election was over,” Trump continued, “and then they did dumps. They call them dumps. big massive dumps, in Michigan and Pennsylvania, and all over.”

Donald Trump talking about “massive dumps” will never not be funny. https://t.co/DbUCMRnUmJ — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) November 29, 2020

The video clip of Trump’s “massive dumps” comments quickly went viral on Twitter, and the video racked up a half-million views in less than an hour.

The Daily Beast reporter Molly Jong-Fast retweeted the clip and said, “Yes, it’s called mail in voting and it’s what people do during a pandemic,” explaining how and why large amounts of legal votes were counted after Election Day.

