Thousands Packed Trump’s North Carolina, Ohio & Wisconsin Rallies [Crowd Photos]

President Donald Trump held rallies in Ohio, North Carolina, and Wisconsin on Saturday, October 24. Thousands attended the packed rallies in all three states. Here’s a look at how many people attended the rallies, along with crowd size photos.

During His North Carolina Rally, He Mocked Biden’s Drive-In Rallies

Trump hosted a rally in North Carolina on Saturday at the Robeson County Fairgrounds in Lumberton, where he spoke for about an hour, Fox News reported. Before the North Carolina rally, he went to Florida where he cast a vote for himself.

During his speech, he mocked Biden’s drive-in rallies, saying: “People in cars. I don’t get it. They’re in cars. There were so few cars. I’ve never seen an audience like this.” He added that the cars weren’t socially distanced.

He shared during his North Carolina speech that he was the person to make an economic comeback after the pandemic, not Biden.

You can watch Trump’s speech below.

LIVE: President Donald Trump in Lumberton, NC #NorthCarolinaText VOTE to 88022 2020-10-24T18:21:35Z

He Hosted an Ohio Rally on Saturday Attended by Thousands

One of Trump’s rallies took place in Circleville, Ohio. He spoke for about 90 minutes, which is his regular length for speaking at most of his rallies, which was attended by thousands.

The crowd for the Circleville rally was large.

Even before his arrival, a long line of people were waiting outside.

This is just part of the line of people in Circleville who are ready to see President @realDonaldTrump @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/dVq1naKrjo — Allen Henry (@AllenNBC4) October 24, 2020

At one point during his speech, Trump talked about contracting COVID-19. He claimed that everyone else is immune for life, but when he says that he is, he’s told “fake news.” Technically, scientists once hoped that people would have lasting immunity after contracting COVID-19, but there have been increasing reports of some people getting reinfected recently.

Trump said: “On CNN all they’re talking about is COVID — COVID, COVID, COVID. If a plane goes down with 500 people, they don’t talk about it. They’re trying to scare everybody. But you have to lead your life. You have to get out.”

He followed it up, however, by encouraging people to stay vigilant about COVID-19, social distance, and wear a mask, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

During his speech, nuns wearing MAGA masks were seen standing behind Trump in Circleville.

Hey USCCB US Catholic Bishops:

These nuns — sisters of the Children of Mary Newark, Ohio, at Trump rally Circleville Ohio are the praying faces of the Catholic faithful in U.S. —

Not Joe Biden Nancy Pelosi James Martin S.J. ✝️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/tUf9zWtI0t — John Tharp (@JohnPTharp) October 24, 2020

Loving the MAGA Nuns in Circleville, OHIO. Trump Rally! #MAGA2020 pic.twitter.com/lPDKWPMXki — Urban Infidel (@urbaninfidel) October 24, 2020

Trump said about Biden: “He’s the first politician ever to run saying he’s going to quadruple your taxes. This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen.” (More specifically, Biden said that people making more than $400,000 would see their taxes raised, but not people making less than that.)

You can watch Trump’s Circleville speech below.

LIVE: President Donald Trump in Circleville, OH #OhioText VOTE to 88022 2020-10-24T22:57:29Z

Trump Is Ending the Day with a Wisconsin Rally

Trump is ending his day with a rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, capping off three campaign rallies in one day.

Here’s a video of the Wisconsin crowd, shared by Jill Colvin of the Associated Press.

And one last crowd pan as Trump takes the stage. We’re in the middle of a pandemic and yet… Waukesha, Wisconsin. October 24, 2020. pic.twitter.com/xvXVV5e1OL — Jill Colvin (@colvinj) October 25, 2020

Supporters stood in line for hours to get seats at the venue.

You can watch Trump’s speech below.

LIVE: President Donald Trump in Waukesha, WI #WisconsinText VOTE to 88022 2020-10-24T15:01:07Z

