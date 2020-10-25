Thousands Packed Trump’s North Carolina, Ohio & Wisconsin Rallies [Crowd Photos]

Trump's crowd size in Wisconsin, North Carolina, and Ohio

Getty Trump spoke in Wisconsin, North Carolina, and Ohio.

President Donald Trump held rallies in Ohio, North Carolina, and Wisconsin on Saturday, October 24. Thousands attended the packed rallies in all three states. Here’s a look at how many people attended the rallies, along with crowd size photos.

During His North Carolina Rally, He Mocked Biden’s Drive-In Rallies

GettyPresident Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Robeson County Fairgrounds in Lumberton, North Carolina.

Trump hosted a rally in North Carolina on Saturday at the Robeson County Fairgrounds in Lumberton, where he spoke for about an hour, Fox News reported. Before the North Carolina rally, he went to Florida where he cast a vote for himself.

GettyPeople react during a campaign rally for President Donald Trump on October 24, 2020.

During his speech, he mocked Biden’s drive-in rallies, saying: “People in cars. I don’t get it. They’re in cars. There were so few cars. I’ve never seen an audience like this.” He added that the cars weren’t socially distanced.

GettyPresident Donald Trump gestures during a campaign rally at the Robeson County Fairgrounds.

He shared during his North Carolina speech that he was the person to make an economic comeback after the pandemic, not Biden.

GettyTrump attends his rally in North Carolina.

You can watch Trump’s speech below.

LIVE: President Donald Trump in Lumberton, NC #NorthCarolinaText VOTE to 880222020-10-24T18:21:35Z

He Hosted an Ohio Rally on Saturday Attended by Thousands

GettyPresident Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Pickaway Agriculture and Event Center in Circleville, Ohio on October 24, 2020.

One of Trump’s rallies took place in Circleville, Ohio. He spoke for about 90 minutes, which is his regular length for speaking at most of his rallies, which was attended by thousands.

GettyTrump speaks in Circleville.

The crowd for the Circleville rally was large.

Even before his arrival, a long line of people were waiting outside.

At one point during his speech, Trump talked about contracting COVID-19. He claimed that everyone else is immune for life, but when he says that he is, he’s told “fake news.” Technically, scientists once hoped that people would have lasting immunity after contracting COVID-19, but there have been increasing reports of some people getting reinfected recently.

GettyPresident Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Pickaway Agriculture and Event Center in Circleville, Ohio on October 24, 2020.

Trump said: “On CNN all they’re talking about is COVID — COVID, COVID, COVID. If a plane goes down with 500 people, they don’t talk about it. They’re trying to scare everybody. But you have to lead your life. You have to get out.”

He followed it up, however, by encouraging people to stay vigilant about COVID-19, social distance, and wear a mask, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

GettyPresident Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a campaign event on October 24, 2020 in Circleville, Ohio.

During his speech, nuns wearing MAGA masks were seen standing behind Trump in Circleville.

Trump said about Biden: “He’s the first politician ever to run saying he’s going to quadruple your taxes. This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen.” (More specifically, Biden said that people making more than $400,000 would see their taxes raised, but not people making less than that.)

You can watch Trump’s Circleville speech below.

LIVE: President Donald Trump in Circleville, OH #OhioText VOTE to 880222020-10-24T22:57:29Z

Trump Is Ending the Day with a Wisconsin Rally

GettyPresident Donald Trump arrives to speak during a campaign rally at Waukesha County Airport in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Trump is ending his day with a rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, capping off three campaign rallies in one day.

GettySupporters wait for President Donald Trump to arrive.

Here’s a video of the Wisconsin crowd, shared by Jill Colvin of the Associated Press.

Supporters stood in line for hours to get seats at the venue.

GettySupporters of President Donald Trump wait in line as they arrive for a campaign rally at the Waukesha County Airport.

You can watch Trump’s speech below.

LIVE: President Donald Trump in Waukesha, WI #WisconsinText VOTE to 880222020-10-24T15:01:07Z

