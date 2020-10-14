How Many Attended Trump’s Johnstown, Pennsylvania, Rally? See Crowd Size Photos

President Donald Trump led his second rally today since his coronavirus diagnosis. Here’s a look at how many people attended the Johnstown, Pennsylvania, rally on October 13, along with crowd size photos and overflow photos.

Between 6,000 to 10,000 Showed up for Trump’s Johnstown Rally

The rally was held at the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport and unofficial estimates by local media ranged from 6,000 to 10,000 in attendance, The Tribune-Democrat reported.

The Philadelphia Inquirer observed that almost everyone wore masks while they were in line, but many took off their masks once they reached their seats and social distancing was not observed. When he arrived, Trump tossed masks to supporters in the crowd.

The rally took place after the second day of Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing for the Supreme Court. Off and on during Trump’s speech, attendees chanted: “Fill that seat!”

Jack Posobiec, a conservative contributor for OANN, shared this video of the crowd at the event:

Trump crowd in Johnstown, PA is massive pic.twitter.com/EZ7WZ5uYl9 — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) October 14, 2020

During his speech, Trump told the crowd that he felt like “Superman” after surviving the coronavirus. He referred to himself as being “immune,” which he has also said in previous speeches. He also joked about how he wanted to say hello to the people who already had it too, since they were immune.

Trump also spoke about education, school choice, immigration, sanctuary cities, the Second Amendment, and other topics related to his campaign platform.

People began arriving in the morning for the rally, and among them were 100 people visiting from Japan, The Tribune-Democrat reported.

100 Japanese attending Trump Rally at Johnstown, PA today . pic.twitter.com/PbTQaVStdD — Tadashi Igarashi (@Tigarashi) October 13, 2020

Here’s another video from the event, shared by Abigail Marone of Trump’s 2020 Rapid Response Team.

Pennsylvania is Trump country! 🇺🇸

pic.twitter.com/zwtcErAWBf — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 14, 2020

Many people watched Trump speak on a large screen outside the immediate venue itself once they ran out of space. Jim Hoft of Gateway Pundit, a conservative publication, shared this photo of the overflow crowd outside Johnstown.

Here is the overflow outside the stands in Johnstown, Pennslylvania!! Simply Amazing! @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/b9fSy946IZ — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) October 14, 2020

Trump Has Additional Rallies Planned This Week

Trump is currently planning additional in-person rallies this week.

A Des Moines, Iowa, rally begins at 7 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, October 14, at Des Moines International Airport.

Then on Thursday, October 15, he’ll be hosting a Greenville, North Carolina rally at 1 p.m. Eastern on the day of what would have been the second presidential debate. This will be at the Pitt-Greenville Airport.

On Friday, October 16, he’s hosting a rally in Ocala, Florida, at 3 p.m. Eastern at the Ocala International Airport.

On October 16, he’s also hosting a rally later in the day at 7 p.m. Eastern in Macon, Georgia at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport.

Here are more photos from Trump’s rally.

At the rally, supporters who did wear masks typically wore masks with Trump’s logo.

Many hold signs that say “peaceful protester.” Trump often refers to his rallies as peaceful protests.

Supporters are typically enthusiastic at his rallies and stand close together.

Masks are not required, but Trump often throws masks to the crowd when the rally begins. At many of the rallies, temperatures are taken before people are allowed inside.

Before Trump’s first rally the day before since his diagnosis, his doctor announced that he had tested negative twice.

Trump has more rallies planned this week.

