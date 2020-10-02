Trump Was at Fundraiser Just Before Positive COVID Test; Campaign Warns Attendees

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are currently isolating in the White House residence after both testing positive for coronavirus last night, October 1. However, the day of the positive test, Trump was at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club hobnobbing with donors and supporters, the New York Times reported.

CBS News’ Weijia Jiang also reported on Friday morning that the Trump team learned of adviser Hope Hicks’ positive test “just as” Marine One was taking off for Bedminster; the president still held the fundraiser after the news.

The campaign sent an email Friday to people who attended the event, urging them to contact their doctor if they exhibit any symptoms, Vice News’ Elizabeth Landers reported.

Here’s what you need to know:

Trump Went to a Fundraiser At His Bedminster Golf Club Thursday After His Staff Learned of Hope Hicks’ Positive Test

Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters Friday morning that the president’s staff learned that Hicks tested positive before Trump and his entourage left for the fundraising event at Bedminster. Some of Trump’s staff was even pulled from the event, although it still went ahead, Bloomberg’s Justin Sink reported.

About 100 people came into contact with Trump and he seemed like he had a cold and exhibited lethargy, according to a New York Times report.

A source told CNBC that 30-50 people came close to Trump at the event.

The Trump Campaign Emailed Attendees Friday Urging Them to Get Tested if They Exhibit Any Symptoms

NEW: a source who attended the Bedminster event yesterday just got this email from the Trump Victory campaign after POTUS tests positive. It urges them to contact a medical provider if they’re showing coronavirus symptoms. More on the event on @VICENews shortly. pic.twitter.com/qsBN2P3tcy — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) October 2, 2020

The Trump campaign on Friday morning sent out an email to people who attended the Bedminster event urging them to contact their doctor and get tested if they exhibit any coronavirus symptoms. The email noted that no one was allowed to get within six feet of the president at the event.

The email read, in part:

We cannot thank you enough for all you do for our president. We unfortunately write today to notify you that, as you have probably seen, President Trump confirmed late last night that he and the first lady were tested for COVID-19 and produced positive test results. Out of an abundance of caution, we want to call this to your attention. Please be reminded that, due to Trump Victory protocol, no attendees were allowed within six feet of President Trump at the event. Please contact your medical provider if you or any of your loved ones is ill or develops a fever, shortness of breath or other respiratory symptoms.

According to CNBC’s source, donors who were at the Bedminster event have been calling and texting — “freaking out.”

We urge everyone who attended yesterday's event in Bedminster to take full precautions, including self-quarantining and getting tested for #COVID19. Find your nearest testing location: https://t.co/JZg9mGpUuV. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) October 2, 2020

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy also said in a statement that anyone who attended the event should “take full precautions, including self-quarantining and getting tested for [coronavirus].”

Trump Was Also Scheduled for a Round Table With Supporters at the Trump International Hotel in D.C. Before His Positive Test

According to his public schedule, Trump had a number of events scheduled for Friday, October 2, including a round table with supporters at the Trump International Hotel and a campaign rally in Orlando, Florida.

Still on Trump’s schedule as of Friday afternoon was a phone call on vulnerable seniors and coronavirus at 12:15 p.m., but at 12:45 p.m., it was announced that Vice President Mike Pence would take Trump’s place on the call.

Then, Trump was to go by motorcade to his hotel and spend about an hour meeting his supporters at a round table, followed by flying out of Joint Base Andrews to Orlando for his rally.

Thank you for the love you are sending our way. I have mild symptoms but overall feeling good. I am looking forward to a speedy recovery. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

Friday afternoon, the First Lady said on Twitter that she was experiencing mild symptoms, but “overall feeling good” and “looking forward to a speedy recovery.”

