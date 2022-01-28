Tsitsipas vs Medvedev Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitispas faces the second seed Daniil Medvedev in the a rematch of last year’s semifinal of the Australian Open. The winner of this encounter would face the winner of match between Rafael Nadal and Matteo Berrettini.

Tsitsipas vs Medvedev Preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas was able to return in near-record time from elbow surgery that he underwent back in November to be in form just in time for the first Grand Slam of the year.

With his performance up to now, the Greek was able to earn a spot in the semifinals for the third time in his career after beating Italian Janik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. His dominant performance led to him remaining unbeaten in Aussie quarterfinals.

“Jannik is a very good player. So I tried to focus on my best shots and it paid off more than I thought,” Tsitsipas said in his on-court interview. “I am very, very happy with the way I served today and the way I came in and used my tactics in today’s match structure. Having the crowd support is truly unbelievable.”

Tsitsipas also managed the break that came after the rains arrived at Rod Laver Arena. There was a 20-minute break that helped out Sinner, but in the end the Greek was able to slam the door shut on his rival.

“It is part of the game,” Tsitsipas said on the roof closing. “I knew I was heading towards the right direction with the game I managed to create from the start of the match. The conditions changed when the roof was closed, slightly faster. I tried to adapt to these new conditions and it just worked.”

Russian Daniil Medvedev made history becoming the third Russian (Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Marat Safin were the others) to get to this stage of the tournament on multiple occasions. He also was the first player to come back from two sets down to win in this tournament this year. This was not an easy task as he had to do some heavy sledding after he saved one match point in what ended up being a five-set hair-raiser against Felix Auger-Aliassime to get to the semis. After staving off elimination, the Russian top racket was able to rally back from two sets down to fend off the Canadian 6-7(4), 3-6, 7-6(2), 7-5, 6-4 in four hours and 41 minutes.

“I was not playing my best and Felix was playing unbelievably,” Medvedev said in his on-court interview. “[He was] serving unbelievably, he was all over me. I did not really know what to do, but I told myself, I am going to make him work and fight until the last point. I managed to raise my level. When they closed the roof I felt the momentum change, that I could hit through the court better.”

Medvedev was able to stay in the game and then take over the game thanks to his 49 winners

“On the match point I managed to serve well,” Medvedev added. “It is funny because with my locker bag I come with lots of clothes just in case. It is full and tough to zip up, but now it is empty, so that is how this match was.”

For Medvedev, a win on Friday and if can win the final would make him the new world number one when the next ATP rankings would come out on Monday.