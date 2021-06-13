How to Watch Tuca and Bertie Season 2 Online Free

“Tuca and Bertie” was canceled after airing one season on Netflix, but Adult Swim rode to the rescue and now its second season premieres Sunday, June 13 at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim.

If you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch “Tuca & Bertie” Season 2 episodes streaming online for free:

Despite earning rave reviews from critics and several Annie Award nominations, “Tuca and Bertie” was axed by Netflix after just one season. But Adult Swim picked it up and is now debuting the second season.

The show followed the friendship between two bird-women who are in their 30s and live in the same apartment building. Tuca (Tiffany Haddish) is the care-free toucan and Bertie (Ali Wong) is the anxious songbird. The series also features the voice work of Steven Yeun, Nicole Byer, Richard E. Grant, John Early, Reggie Watts, Jenifer Lewis, Awkwafina, Tig Notaro, Michelle Dockery, Amber Ruffin, Laverne Cox, Tessa Thompson, Isabella Rossellini, Jane Lynch, and Taraji P. Henson.

When we last saw Tuca and Bertie, Bertie had quit her job at Pastry Pete’s and was going to open her own bakery, while Tuca was having problems with her family. Ultimately, Bertie was able to get Sweet Beak off the ground and Tuca reconciled with her aunt and siblings.

Now in season two, everyone continues to work out their inner demons. The Adult Swim press release teases:

Tuca and Bertie are best friends, and they’re both full of ghosts! Bertie is busy excavating her inner ghouls with the help of a therapist, while Tuca prefers to stuff hers behind the toilet. She’ll deal with them later, right now she’s just too busy trying not to be single anymore! Meanwhile, Speckle (Yeun) is building a new house but soon finds he’s driven to the brink of insanity…good thing he’s just a cartoon. Geese are demonized! Seagulls are romanticized! These episodes are full of relatable moments and hilarity. Just be warned, you’ll never look at plants the same way again!

The season two premiere is titled “Bird Mechanics” and its description reads, “Tuca and Bertie are both looking for their perfect match; Bertie needs to see the best therapist as quickly as possible, and Tuca finds a clever way to jump-start her dating life.”

Then on June 20 comes “Planteau,” whose description teases, “Everybody goes to Planteau for some bachelor/bachelorette weekend fun; Tuca’s sobriety and Bertie’s social anxiety threaten to stand in the way of a good time.”

Episode three is called “Kyle” and it airs on June 27. Its description reads, “Bertie hits a wall at work and decides to channel her inner bird/bro, while Tuca’s passions steer her into a high-octane new job. Will our gals wield their new powers responsibly? No.”

Then on July 4 comes “Nighttime Friend,” which promises, “Tuca deals with her nightly insomnia and loneliness by exploring Bird Town after hours. Bertie handles an IBS attack and Speckle has a new pedometer watch.”

“Tuca and Bertie” airs Sundays at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim.

