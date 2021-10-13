‘Twenties’ Season 2 Streaming: How to Watch Online

Critically-acclaimed series “Twenties” returns with its second season on Wednesday, October 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of “Twenties” Season 2 episodes online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of BET and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch “Twenties” live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of BET and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Twenties” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of BET and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Blue bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with BET, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Twenties” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of BET and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch “Twenties” live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” BET is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Twenties” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of BET and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “Twenties” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Twenties’ Season 2 Preview





Play



Twenties Season 2 Premieres Wednesday October 13th at 10/9c 2021-10-10T03:43:17Z

Created and written by Lena Waithe, this GLAAD Media Award-nominated series stars Jonica T. Gibbs as Hattie, a “masculine-presenting queer Black woman in her twenties,” according to the BET description.

It continues:

“Twenties” follows Hattie … and her two straight best friends, ‘Marie’ played by Christina Elmore (“Insecure”) and ‘Nia’ played by Gabrielle Graham (“Possessor”), as they try to find their footing in life, love, and the professional world in Los Angeles.

The premiere episode is titled “One Night Only?” and its description reads, “Hattie juggles working on her script, settling into a new place, and trying to make it work with Ida B.; Nia starts her first day on Cocoa’s Butter, and Marie questions her relationship with Chuck.”

Then on October 20 comes episode two, titled “Special Delivery.” Its description reads, “Nia works on her social media presence and Hattie plays house at Ida B.’s, and receives harsh feedback on her script; as Marie’s relationship with Chuck becomes even more strained, things heat up with Zach at the office.”

With the second season, there is now an after-show hosted and executive produced by B. Scott, who becomes the first trans non-binary person to host and executive produce a show on BET.

“At BET, we aim to be a home for all Black people, and we have a duty to ensure everyone is able to see themselves fully reflected in quality content,” said BET President Scott Mills in a statement. “The success of ‘Twenties’ is part of our evolution of inclusivity on all of our platforms and productions, and we are always seeking to do more. In that spirit, we’re excited to continue our partnership with Lena Waithe and work with B. Scott to continue creating spaces for diverse voices to be seen, heard, and celebrated. We look forward to doing more and are thrilled for B. Scott’s captivating voice to be back home at BET.”

“B. Scott is so much more than a personality. They’re a lifeline for those that feel invisible, they brought me joy when I was a struggling writer trying to find my way in LA, in a word – they’re legendary. I’ve always known there should be a space for B. Scott on BET, and now the time has come for us to make that space. Not only are we excited to announce Season 2 of ‘Twenties’ will now have an after-show, but we are so grateful that B. Scott has agreed to be our host. I’m honored I get to be a part of B. Scott’s return to BET,” said Lena Waithe.

“I am proud to make history as the first trans non-binary person to host and executive produce a show at BET. I am in a place of forgiveness and I am honored to help turn the page on the past and be a part of the network’s move toward a more inclusive future for everyone. Thank you, Scott Mills, Lena Waithe and Rishi Rajani for making this historic moment happen,” said B. Scott.

“Twenties” airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on BET.