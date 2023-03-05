Tyler Steen Previews the Future of Alabama’s Offensive Line

The annual NFL Scouting Combine kicked off this week, and with it, several Crimson Tide hopefuls took to both the field and the podium to prove to NFL teams why they should be selected in this year’s draft.

In all, 12 players from last season’s Sugar Bowl Champion team were invited to the event, ranging from two potential top-five selections in Bryce Young and Will Anderson, to a bevy of later round prospects who are bound to provide much needed value wherever they land.

One such player is the former Vanderbilt Commodore turned Tide left tackle, Tyler Steen, who has been projected as a third to fourth round value by many top draft analysts.

Per Mike Rodak of Al.com, Steen was asked to provide some insight into the future of, not only his position, but the offensive line as a whole for the Crimson Tide.

When asked about the player many expect to be his replacement this season, JC Latham, the former Tide anchor said, “[Latham] is a freak, he’s a dog. He’s probably gonna go over there and start on the left side this year. He’ll probably be here [at the combine] next year as one of the better prospects coming out.”

Steen continued praising other former teammates of his, mentioning both Elijah Pritchett and Tyler Booker as well, saying, “Pritchett, I think, is a really good player. He can probably get out there [at left tackle]. Obviously, Booker is a really good player. I know they got a good amount of freshmen that came in and were pretty good even during the bowl practice. You saw the potential.”

The trio of Latham, Pritchett and Booker are likely to play a major role in the construction of the Tide’s offensive line in 2023 and, according to their former teammate, the three are ready for the task.

Steen Reveals Which Team Has Shown Interest Ahead of NFL Draft

Steen revealed to reporters that he met with the San Francisco 49ers at both the Senior Bowl in February and now again at the combine. Per Steph Sanchez of Niners Nation, the former Tide tackle spoke on the potential of playing behind two-time All Pro Trent Williams.

Steen said, “That would be great. To get an opportunity to pick [Williams’] brain as one of the best offensive linemen, not only in the league right now, but probably all-time. He’s an extremely talented dude and also really technical, so just being able to pick his brain and learn from his experiences would be very beneficial for me.”

The 49ers hold multiple picks in both the third and fifth rounds of this year’s draft, and with Williams on the backend of his career, could San Francisco target the former Crimson Tide transfer?

What Will Alabama’s Offensive Line Look Like in 2023?

While Steen is the most notable departure from last year’s offensive line unit, the Tide will also need to replace guard Emil Ekiyor who spent five seasons with the program and was a vocal leader on the 2022 squad.

As of now, the most likely unit seems to begin with JC Latham at left tackle, flanked by sophomore Tyler Booker at the guard spot and then junior Seth McLaughlin at center. As for the right side, expect the aforementioned Elijah Pritchett to potentially step up and man the right tackle spot and for someone like Terrence Ferguson or Jaeden Roberts to round out the group.