Tyreek Hill Plummeted by Chiefs Teammate in Playful TD ‘Celebration’ Video

Walk it off, Cheetah.
That’s certainly what Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was thinking during OTAs Thursday morning after getting plummeted by newly-signed Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr.
OTAs are the perfect time to see what works and what doesn't on the field.
Celebrations included 😂 @ZEUS__57 @cheetah pic.twitter.com/yBgUt0OnCj
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 3, 2021
As the caption might suggest, the two were working on a touchdown celebration. Hill just caught a pass and Brown was so excited for his teammate, he was perhaps a little too aggressive and knocked him back onto the turf.
Brown’s 6’8″, 344-pound frame was no match for Hill’s 5’10”, 185-pound physique. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes couldn’t help but laugh at his receiver’s expense on Twitter, either.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂💀💀💀 https://t.co/pSkergGIkm
— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) June 3, 2021
Thankfully, all seems to be okay and a valuable lesson was learned: Brown might not be the one to join Hill in a TD celebration when the team returns to regular season football activities this fall.
Hill to Host Football Camp This Summer
Perhaps Hill’s latest celebration will be inspired by an aspiring receiver, because the five-time Pro Bowler is hosting another football camp on Friday. Scheduled to take place at the Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita, Kansas, festivities include lectures, fundamental skill stations, contests and awards. Athletes will be grouped according to age to ensure assure levels of competition and instruction.
Per Flex Work Sports, all campers will receive a limited-edition camp t-shirt, camp photo with Hill and take home items from their sponsors.
Hill has previously hosted camps in Overland Park, Kansas and Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Hill Joins Five Chiefs on CBS Sports’ Top 100 NFL Players 2021 List
CBS Sports recently revealed their top 100 NFL players ahead of the 2021 campaign, and Hill is in rather good company. Topping the list was none other than Mahomes, but joining the 2018 NFL MVP include tight end Travis Kelce at No. 5, Hill at No. 13, defensive tackle Chris Jones at No. 30, safety Tyrann Mathieu at No. 34 and coming into the No. 100 spot, sophomore cornerback L’Jarius Sneed.
“He scares defenses with his big-play ability, which opens up the Chiefs offense. He can’t be handled in one-on-one situations. He had a career-best 15 touchdown catches last season,” Pete Prisco said of the star wideout.
There’s not denying Cheetah doesn’t belong on that list. In the 2020 season, the 27-year-old caught 87 passes on 135 attempts for 1,276 yards and 15 touchdowns, over double the amount he scored in the 2019 campaign for the reigning AFC champions (7).
In his five years at Arrowhead Stadium, the Georgia native has recorded 5,391 yards and 47 touchdowns on 368 receptions. As the Chiefs look to avenge last season’s heartbreaking Super Bowl LV loss and honor Mahomes’ quest for a perfect 20-0 record, they’ll need more of Hill’s incredible speed and prowess this fall.
