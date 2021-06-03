Tyreek Hill Plummeted by Chiefs Teammate in Playful TD ‘Celebration’ Video

Walk it off, Cheetah.

That’s certainly what Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was thinking during OTAs Thursday morning after getting plummeted by newly-signed Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

OTAs are the perfect time to see what works and what doesn't on the field. Celebrations included 😂 @ZEUS__57 @cheetah pic.twitter.com/yBgUt0OnCj — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 3, 2021

As the caption might suggest, the two were working on a touchdown celebration. Hill just caught a pass and Brown was so excited for his teammate, he was perhaps a little too aggressive and knocked him back onto the turf.

The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Brown’s 6’8″, 344-pound frame was no match for Hill’s 5’10”, 185-pound physique. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes couldn’t help but laugh at his receiver’s expense on Twitter, either.

Thankfully, all seems to be okay and a valuable lesson was learned: Brown might not be the one to join Hill in a TD celebration when the team returns to regular season football activities this fall.

Hill to Host Football Camp This Summer

Perhaps Hill’s latest celebration will be inspired by an aspiring receiver, because the five-time Pro Bowler is hosting another football camp on Friday. Scheduled to take place at the Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita, Kansas, festivities include lectures, fundamental skill stations, contests and awards. Athletes will be grouped according to age to ensure assure levels of competition and instruction.