Where to Watch UTSA vs UAB Football 2021

The UTSA Roadrunners will host the UAB Blazers this Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. To the winner goes the spoils of the West Division of Conference USA.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch UAB vs UTSA live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

With ESPN+, you’ll be able to stream hundreds of live college football games during the 2021 season. It also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch UAB vs UTSA live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

UAB vs UTSA Preview

The UAB Blazers come into San Antonio looking to play the role of the defending champ striving to win their fourth consecutive division title.

(7-3, 5-1) can take a lead in the C-USA west division race with a victory over UTSA, putting them over their rivals this Satruday; breaking a possible tie with a head-to-head win and clinch it outright next week at home when they face UTEP.

This without a doubt will be a matchup that will be quite even, especially seeing that UAB are coming off of two consecutive wins thanks after their loss to Rice.

The key to this game is going to lie in one aspect: Defense. UAB will have to find a way to the 12th highest scoring offense in the FBS. While on the other end of the ball they will face the 15th best scoring defense, as the opposition allow an average of 19 points a game.

UAB, much like UTSA are very strong offensively. The Blazers are ranked 41st in rushing and will look to that option as a means to control the tempo of the game. This will demand a great deal out of their trio of running back led by DeWayne McBride (145 carries, 945 yards, 10 TD), Jermaine Brown Jr. (95 carries, 468 yards, four TD) and Lucious Stanley (29 carries, 142 yards, TD).

With a win over UAB this weekend, UTSA would claim the Conference USA West Division title and host the Conference USA Championship Game at the Alamodome on Friday, December 3. If the Roadrunners fall to the Blazers, UTSA would need both a road victory over North Texas and a UAB loss the following week to earn a berth in the conference championship game. The Blazers, currently boasting a 7-3 record, are the defending Conference USA champions and have won the West Division title in each of the previous three seasons.

The Roadrunners still have a perfect 10-0 record and are ranked 15th in the country. This after putting away a feisty Southern Miss squad last Saturday at the Alamodome. UTSA is one of only three undefeated teams in the FBS and is currently ranked No. 22 in the College Football Playoff rankings, No. 15 in the AP Poll and No. 18 in the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll.

As if Saturday’s regular season home finale wasn’t epic enough already, UTSA will also be celebrating Senior Day and Fan Appreciation Day. The first 10,000 fans to enter the Alamodome will receive a free rally towel and UTSA's seniors will be individually recognized on the field prior to kickoff. After the game has ended, fans will be allowed to enter the field using designated entrances to meet, take photos and get autographs from their favorite Roadrunners.