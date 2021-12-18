UAB vs BYU Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 13 BYU Cougars take on the UAB Blazers in the Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana on Saturday afternoon.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ABC. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of UAB vs BYU online:

Independence Bowl 2021 Preview

The BYU Cougars (10-2, FBS Independent) will look to win their 11th game for a second-straight season when they face the UAB Blazers (8-4, 6-2 C-USA) on Saturday in the Independence Bowl.

The Cougars come into their 16th bowl appearance in the last 17 seasons winners of their last five games and have W’s over six Power 5 teams on their resume this season, including a victory over Pac-12 champion Utah.

BYU’s offense knows how to finish when they get close to the end zone, scoring on 46 of 52 trips to the red zone, including touchdowns on 73% of those opportunities.

Sophomore running back Tyler Allgeier is the ace in the hole for the Cougars. His 1,409 rushing yards and 20 TDs have him ranked eighth and tied for first, respectively, in the nation. Allgeier has accumulated 12 100-yard games over the last two seasons, in which the Cougars are 11-1 in those contests.

Under center, sophomore quarterback Jaren Hall leads the way for BYU, throwing for 20 TDs, 5 interceptions, and tallying 2,583 passing yards on the season.

In their last contest, BYU rallied late to beat USC on the road, 35-31, on Nov. 27.

Allgeier rushed for 111 yards and two scores while catching a team-best five passes in the win. Hall went 20 of 32 for 276 yards and tossed two TDs.

BYU trailed 31-28 late in the final quarter against USC but scored what would turn out to be the game-winner on a Jackson McChesney rushing TD with 3:57 left in the fourth.

While the BYU program has a plethora of bowl experience, UAB will be suiting up for only their fifth bowl game ever.

The Blazers finished 6-2 in conference play and missed out on the C-USA title for the first time since 2017. Their senior class will leave as the winningest class in program history. Since 2017, the Blazers are 42-20 overall and 30-9 against C-USA opponents.

UAB features a defense that is No. 16 in the nation in total defense/yards allowed per game. They also control the clock, ranking 22nd in time of possession with an average of 31:37 per game.

Sophomore running back DeWayne McBride carries the load for the Blazers, rushing for 1,185 yards and 12 TDs on the season. McBride is ranked fourth nationally with 6.75 yards gained per carry.

Redshirt junior QB Dylan Hopkins came on in late September and has thrown for 15 TDs and 2,085 yards in nine starts. His top targets include wide receiver Trea Shropshire, who averages a nation-best 27.28 yards per catch, and tight end Gerrit Prince, who leads all TE with 20.5 yards per catch.

UAB will have to work on being more disciplined if they want to pull the upset over BYU on Saturday. The Blazers received the most penalty yards in the FBS this season and only Toledo accumulated more total penalties (112).

BYU finished the regular season ranked No. 12 in the AP Top 25 and No. 13 in the College Football Playoff rankings. With a win, the Cougars will have a chance to finish in the top-10 of the AP Poll for the first time since 1996.