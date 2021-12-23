UCF vs Florida Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Intrastate bragging rights are on the line when the Florida Gators meet the UCF Knights in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Thursday night.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of UCF vs Florida online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch UCF vs Florida live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 30-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ESPN, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch UCF vs Florida live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch UCF vs Florida live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch UCF vs Florida live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch UCF vs Florida live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Gasparilla Bowl 2021 Preview

The Florida Gators (6-6, 2-6 SEC) and UCF Knights (8-4, 5-3 AAC) will wage an intrastate battle for the first time in fifteen years when the two meet in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, Florida on Thursday night.

The Gators had high aspirations for this season after being ranked inside the top-10 in September, but all of that came crashing down when they lost five of their last eight games.

Florida’s disappointing campaign culminated in an influx of moves heading into the bowl game, including the transition to a new coaching staff and multiple players entering the transfer portal.

Billy Napier will take over the reins as Florida head coach heading into next season, but it’ll be interim HC Greg Knox who leads the Gators onto the field on Thursday. Knox took over the role prior to the regular-season finale with Florida State, after Dan Mullen was fired.

Florida rallied behind Knox to defeat Florida State, 24-21, on Nov. 27, and in doing so, became bowl eligible.

The Gators will be without a few key players when they face UCF, including their leader in sacks – DL Zachary Carter, leading tackler – Mohamoud Diabate, and top receiver – Jacob Copeland. Carter opted out of the game, while both Diabate and Copeland entered the transfer portal.

Florida QB Emory Jones will be playing in his last game for the program before he also enters the transfer portal. Jones will have to rebound from a three-interception performance against Florida State that led to him being benched in the second half.

Junior CB Kaiir Elam was expected to opt-out so that he could prepare for potentially entering the NFL Draft, but he decided to suit up for the bowl game.

“I just want to win. I feel like we’ve had ups and downs,” Elam said. “I just want to showcase, I just want to, you know, finish out the season with a win. I just feel like this would be a good game for me to just get back – I had like had two weeks off to get health – and show what I could do. And then number two, I just felt like I owe it to my team.”

UCF will have plenty of motivation heading into Thursday night’s contest, as they will be looking to beat their “big brother” for the first time ever.

First-year head coach Gus Malzahn led the Knights to wins in five of their last six games, despite losing their starting QB (Dillon Gabriel) to a season-ending injury earlier in the year.

Freshman QB Mikey Keene stepped in and navigated the stretch run for the Knights, throwing for 1,586 yards, 16 TDs, and 6 INTs.

Two of Keene’s top targets were Ryan O’Keefe, who had 77 catches for a team-best 727 yards, and Brandon Johnson, who transferred from Tennessee and caught 11 TDs on the season – which ranked second in the AAC and 11th in the nation.

UCF held on to beat South Florida in their final regular-season game, 17-13, on Nov. 26. The Knights’ defense recorded their sixth sack of the game on the last play of regulation, assuring the victory.

“First of all, I’m just so proud of our team,” said Malzahn. “Eight win. Nothing’s been easy this year. A lot of times, it’s how you win. They responded.”

Florida is 2-0 in the all-time series, winning the last matchup, 42-0, in 2006.