UCLA vs USC Football 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Cross-town rivals take the stage as USC (4-5) takes on UCLA (6-4) on Saturday in a battle of Pac-12 rivals.

The game (4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT start time) will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of UCLA vs USC online:

UCLA vs USC Football 2021 Preview

The year has not gone as planned for USC and UCLA, but the cross-town rivals look to get a morale boost as they square off on Saturday with bragging rights on the line.

While USC and UCLA aren’t in the race for the College Football Playoff, the teams are competing to make it to a bowl game.

“It’s a perfect position,” USC cornerback Chris Steele told the Los Angeles Times. “We win these next three games, we’re 7-5, and we’re bowl eligible. Obviously it’s a really big game. Not really having to emphasize the fact that it is definitely helps the team.”

The Bruins have lost two of three, seeing their conference title aspirations dwindle. However, UCLA is coming off a 44-20 victory against Colorado with the Bruins managing 501 yards of offense — 244 on the ground.

However, there are a lot of questions about the Bruins’ resume, which includes a lot of wins over losing teams.

“It says exactly that, I guess,” Kelly said of his team’s resume, “but we just play how they come, so we can’t control what the teams we play do after we play them or before we play them.

“Conan O’Brien said, ‘If you love what you do, you love the people you’re with, then you’re in heaven every day,’” Kelly added. “And that’s what I feel like with these players and this coaching staff.”

USC has not looked great, losing three of their last four, the lone win coming against winless Arizona.

“The rest of this season aside, you win this game, it’s a successful year,” senior USC defensive end Nick Figueroa said. “These rivalry games mean a lot to us.”

The Trojans are expected to send out freshman Jaxson Dart at quarterback against UCLA, who will be making his first career start.

“I wouldn’t really expect my first start to be in a rivalry game like this with all the emotions and just the history of it all,” Dart said. “So I’m just super excited for the opportunity and I’m ready to go attack it.”

The Trojans have faith in their young starter, according to center Brett Neilon.

“Young kid coming from out of state, but he just fit right in,” Neilon told reporters. “He’s friends with everyone in the whole locker room, and then when he stepped up in Washington State, it seemed like he’d already had a handful of starts under his belt. Being only 18 and leading some guys who are in their 20s is pretty great.”

UCLA is a 3.5-point favorite for the matchup.