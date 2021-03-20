How to Watch UCLA vs BYU Online Without Cable

UCLA looks to keep rolling after its First Four overtime victory as it takes on BYU on Saturday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The game starts at 9:40 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of UCLA vs BYU online:

UCLA vs BYU Preview

UCLA looked like it was in trouble against Michigan State in its First Four matchup earlier this week, but stepped up late to come away with a 86-80 overtime win. Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24 points) and Johnny Juzang (23 points) carried the load in the win, each playing over 40 minutes.

“Neither one of us should have been in that game,” UCLA coach Mick Cronin said. “Neither one of us should have been in that game. But it was what it was. It was the best, whatever, First Four game in history.

“There was no tournament last year, it was taken away from the kids. I speak for all coaches, it’s nice to have the kids get a chance to do that,” Cronin added. “It’s a big step forward for us, but we have more work to do.”

Juzang leads the Bruins with 14.5 points per game, but it’s a balanced attack for UCLA, with five other players averaging double figures.

“Our reward is we get to play BYU,” Cronin said. “That’s no small task. They play well. They were up 12 on Gonzaga (in the West Coast Conference championship game). I was home watching that game. I thought they might have had ‘em. That’s our reward. We’ve got more work to do.”

BYU nearly pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the year, leading Gonzaga by double-digits at halftime of the WCC title game. However, the Cougars were not able to withstand the second-half flurry from the No. 1 ranked Bulldogs, falling 88-78.

“To be in the tournament. I mean this one shining moment, right? It is frozen in time,” said Pope. “You know, I got to live through this as a player. You have moments in this tournament because the whole world is watching, paying attention to that moment that people can remember forever, not just BYU fans but the world. So certainly, all of our guys are so excited to have a chance to take a big swing at it, to leave their mark on this hallowed NCAA Tournament experience. So yeah, I think it’s a huge deal. And I think, you know, we’re always going to be evaluated by everything, but this is certainly your slice of that.”

Alex Barcello is the leading scorer for BYU, netting 15.9 points per game. Big man Matt Haarms is also one of the leading threats for the Cougars, putting up 11.3 and a team-high 4.8 rebounds per game.

BYU is a four-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 139 points. UCLA us just 4-11 against the spread in its last 15 games. The total has gone over in eight of BYU’s last 12 games against an opponent from the Pac-12 conference.