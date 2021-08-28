UCLA vs Hawaii Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

College football is back, as the UCLA Bruins (0-0) host the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (0-0) at the Rose Bowl on Saturday.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Hawaii vs UCLA online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 30-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ESPN, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Hawaii vs UCLA live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Hawaii vs UCLA live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Hawaii vs UCLA live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch Hawaii vs UCLA live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your AT&T TV credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Hawaii vs UCLA live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Hawaii vs UCLA Preview

This season kicks off Chip Kelly’s fourth year with the Bruins. He has amassed a 10-21 record so far in three seasons at UCLA, but his team showed the most promise in a shortened 2020 campaign. The Bruins’ offensive SP+, went up from 71st in 2019 to 23rd last year, and Kelly is hoping to see yet another jump this season.

The Bruins will be led by quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who is expected to have a monster year. In just five appearances last season, the Bruins QB went 90-138 for 1,120 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also had 306 yards on the ground to go with three rushing scores, so the dual-threat signal-caller could be about to have himself a year, particularly considering he’ll be playing behind five returning starters on the offensive line.

The vibe around UCLA this year just feels different than in recent seasons, according to players. “It’s like a chip on our shoulder that we got to carry around with us,” Bruins cornerback Mo Osling III said, per the L.A. Times. “So we’re coming into the season hot.”

On the other side, the Rainbow Warriors finished their 2020 season with a 5-4 overall record. Quarterback Chevan Cordero will lead the way again for Hawaii. Cordero went 195-313 for 2,083 yards and 14 touchdowns. Another dual-threat, he was the Rainbow Warriors’ leading rusher last season with 483 yards and seven touchdowns.

Hawaii will have a new offensive coordinator after G.J. Kinne left for UCF, and Hawaii head coach Todd Graham’s son Bo will take over as the team’s new OC.

Graham says he’s pleased with the work put in by his team this offseason, and he noted heading into this game that he feels good about where his team is after training camp. “I think our guys worked really hard,” Graham said, per Yahoo Sports. “We’ve had a good camp. We’re going into the last week of preparation and we feel good about where we’re at.”

Hawaii is 0-3 all-time against UCLA, so the Rainbow Warriors are looking to change that, but they’ll need their defense to show up in a big way against Thompson-Robinson. Hawaii was downright bad at defending against the run, surrendering 212 rushing yards per game and 5.0 yards per carry last season. They’ll need to tighten up here if they want a chance to score a victory.