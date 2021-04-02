How to Watch UConn vs. Arizona Women’s Basketball Online

The No. 1-seeded UConn Huskies (28-1) face the No. 3-seeded Arizona Wildcats (20-5) in the NCAA Women’s Final Four on Friday in San Antonio, Texas.

The game starts at 9:30 p.m. ET (dependent on when Stanford vs. South Carolina ends) and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of UConn vs. Arizona online for free.

UConn vs. Arizona Preview

The UConn Huskies and Arizona Wildcats meet on Friday night in a Final Four matchup featuring two teams with a stark difference in their program’s postseason history.

UConn will be playing in their 13th consecutive Final Four and 21st overall, while Arizona will be taking the floor at a Final Four for the first time.

The road to the Final Four was not an easy one for the Huskies, who survived a regional final thriller against Baylor on Monday. UConn rallied from a 10-point second-half deficit and held off a late charge to beat the Bears, 69-67.

The Huskies were led by their sensational freshman guard Paige Bueckers, who scored 28 points. Junior guard Christyn Williams put up 21 points in the win that clinched the River Walk Regional title for UConn.

“To be part of that history is wild,” Bueckers said. “It’s why I came here. … Saw that as a young kid, wanted to be a part of that. It’s surreal.”

Bueckers made history on Wednesday, becoming the first freshman to be named AP Player of the Year. The Hopkins, Minnesota native is averaging 20.1 points per game and has 164 assists on the season. Bueckers is shooting 46% from three-point range and is a 86% free throw shooter.

UConn comes into Friday’s game riding an 18-game winning streak. The Huskies’ last loss was to Arkansas, 90-87, back on Jan. 28. They will be looking to win their 12th NCAA championship this weekend in San Antonio.

Meanwhile, Arizona will be bringing its own sharpshooter to the floor on Friday when they face-off with UConn. Wildcats senior guard Aarion McDonald has scored 30+ in back-to-back tournament games, including a 33-point effort on Monday in Arizona’s 66-53 win over Indiana in the regional final.

McDonald, the Pac-12 Player of the Year, has scored in double figures in 91 straight games, which is the longest active streak in the country.

Arizona made nine threes in their win over Indiana and 13 three-point shots in a win over Texas A&M in the Sweet 16. On defense, the Wildcats didn’t allow a single three-point basket by Indiana on Monday.

The winner of the UConn vs. Arizona Final Four matchup will advance to Sunday’s National Championship Game and play the winner of two No. 1 seeds – Stanford and Louisville.