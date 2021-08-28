UConn vs Fresno State Live Stream: How to Watch Online

After a year off, Connecticut football gets back on the field to kick off its season against Fresno State at Bulldog Stadium on Saturday.

The game (2 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS Sports Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of UConn vs Fresno State online:

UConn vs Fresno State Preview

Fresno State and UConn kick off their season slates with a Week 0 matchup at Bulldog stadium. For the Huskies, the return to the gridiron is long overdue after deciding to sit out all of last season due to COVID-19 concerns.

“I’m not worried how they’re going to compete, what kind of shape that they’re in, everything else,” UConn coach Randy Edsall told reporters this week. “Can we go out and execute at a very high level for 60 minutes? That is going to be the challenge. We need to be a consistent team for 60 minutes. And then if we do that, we can get the outcome that we want.

“What we’ve done is prepared the best way we can, doing the things that we’ve been able to do. I know our guys are going to be ready to play come 11 o’clock Pacific Coast Time.”

UConn is staying relatively secretive when it comes to their personnel, including who will be the starting QB. Sophomore Jack Zergiotis and redshirt sophomore Steven Krajewski are competing for the starting spot.

“Those two guys have been competing and competing very hard,” Edsall said. “The one thing that you want, you want your quarterback to execute the game plan. You want them to be smart with the football. You want somebody that’s going to take what the defense gives you understanding that we have good skill players around them.”

Fresno State went 3-3 last season during the condensed year.

“We just want to be a gritty football team this year and be able to fight when things are hard and come out on top,” senior quarterback Jake Haener said. “When things get hard and adversity strikes, we got to keep going… These guys understood that.”

The Bulldogs have lots of returning talent, including running back Ronnie Rivers. He can become the all-time touchdown leader for the program this season and will be a key cog if Fresno State hopes to make some noise in the Mountain West.

“We know what our expectations are for him on the field. It’s to be superhuman,” DeBoer said. “That’s not fair to him, but we know that. We expect big things.”