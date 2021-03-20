How to Watch UConn vs. Maryland Basketball Online Free

The seventh-seeded UConn Huskies match-up with the 10th-seeded Maryland Terrapins in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Saturday in Indianapolis, Ind.

The game starts at 7:10 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of UConn vs. Maryland online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime Paramount+ Channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch UConn vs. Maryland live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show, Echo Spot, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS, TBS, TNT, and TruTV (all four will combine to broadcast every NCAA tournament game) are all included in every package, but it’s worth noting for basketball fans that NBA League Pass is currently being offered at no extra cost in the “Choice” and above bundles, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch UConn vs. Maryland live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can also watch the game via NCAA.com or the March Madness Live app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your AT&T TV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch UConn vs. Maryland live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via Paramount+, which comes with a free 30-day trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch UConn vs. Maryland live on the Paramount+ app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

UConn vs. Maryland Preview

The No. 7 UConn Huskies (15-7) will face-off with the No. 10 Maryland Terrapins (16-13) on Saturday in the first round of the East Regional at Mackey Arena.

UConn finished third in its return to the Big East Conference and was hot down the stretch, winning seven of their last eight games before dropping their semifinal round game in the conference tournament to Creighton.

The Huskies lock it down on the defensive end, allowing the least amount of points per game in the Big East (64.6). They also make it tough to get shots off, ranking first in the conference in blocked shots per game (5.3).

UConn is led by sophomore guard James Bouknight, who averages 19.0 points per game and 5.7 rebounds per game. The 6-5 sophomore was forced to miss time in the middle of the season due to elbow surgery but has helped UConn go 6-2 since his return to the lineup.

The Huskies’ frontcourt rotation has led them to the 6th best offensive rebounding rate in the country.

Six-foot-nine senior Isaiah Whaley anchors the defensive efforts, averaging 8.1 points per game, 6.1 rebounds per game and 2.6 blocks per game.

Maryland comes into the tournament as a battle-tested group, having won games this season over tournament teams – Illinois, Purdue, Wisconsin and Rutgers.

The Terrapins get after it on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 26th in defensive efficiency (per KenPom’s metrics). The Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Year, Darryl Morsell, averages 9.0 points per game and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Maryland’s experienced backcourt features 6-5 junior Eric Ayala, who led the team in three-pointers (52), and 6-6 Aaron Wiggins, who averages 14.0 points per game and 5.9 rebounds per game.

In the frontcourt, the Terrapins are led by sophomore Donta Scott, who averages 10.9 points per game and 6.1 rebounds per game. The sophomore center replaced Jalen Smith, who turned pro and was picked tenth in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns.

Expect the Terrapins to try and slow the game down to a snail’s pace. They rank #335 in possessions per game and average 68.8 points per game (the lowest in the Big Ten).

The winner of UConn-Maryland will meet the winner of #2 Alabama vs #15 Iona in the second round of the East Regional on Monday.

UConn vs. Maryland: Tale of the Tape