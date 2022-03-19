How to Watch UConn vs UMass Hockey East Championship

Connecticut and Massachusetts meet for the Hockey East title on Saturday, March 19, at the TD Garden in Boston.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised locally on NESN. If you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of the game online (local markets only):

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

f

You can watch a live stream of NESN (local markets only) and 110-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch UConn vs Massachusetts live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NESN (local markets only) is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 5-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch UConn vs Massachusetts live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

UConn vs Massachusetts Preview

Connecticut (20-15-0) and defending national champion Massachusetts (21-12-2) will clash for the Hockey East championship on Saturday.

UConn downed Northeastern 4-1 in the semifinals on Friday, March 18, in Boston. Vladislav Firstov, Roman Kinal, Ryan Tverberg, and Marc Gatcomb scored goals for UConn.

The patience. The silky smooth hands. Pure 🔥 Tverberg's 14th gives the #IceBus a 3-1 lead. pic.twitter.com/uzGMWY5pNg — UConn Men's Hockey (@UConnMHOC) March 18, 2022

“I’m not at all shocked that we showed up and we weren’t star struck in this building,” UConn head coach Mike Cavanaugh said according to the Hartford Courant. “We showed video of Mark Messier talking about winning the Stanley Cup [with the Rangers in 1994], when nobody wanted to talk about it. We’ve talked openly about all our goals, and we’re trying to meet all these challenges head on.”

Massachusetts took care of business in the other semifinal with a 3-1 win over UMass-Lowell on Friday. Garrett Wait, Jerry Harding and Bobby Trivigno scored goals for the Minutemen.

“I have tremendous respect for that team,” Minutemen head coach Greg Carvel said according to MassLive’s Jason Kates. “They are a very good hockey team. To me, they’re the toughest team in our league to beat. It didn’t feel like we had a lot of momentum tonight, but I thought we did a good job preventing them from doing what they wanted to do.”

“It wasn’t pretty,” he continued, “but it’s playoff time. You win, and you move on, so I’m very proud of the group.”

364 days later, @UMassHockey will play for back-to-back Hockey East titles when they face UConn tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/2heb2w7m9X — Hockey East (@hockey_east) March 19, 2022

UConn and Massachusetts split their regular season meetings on Feb. 18-19. The Minutemen beat the UConn 2-1 on Feb. 18 when Ryan Ufko and Josh Lopina established a 2-0 lead with goals. The Huskies got the upper had 4-2 on Feb. 19 as Gatcomb, Tverberg, Hudson Schandor, and John Spetz scored goals.

Massachusetts Leaders

Trivigno, a senior forward, leads the Minutemen with 46 points 19 goals and 27 assists.

Freshman defenseman Scott Morrow has the second-best point total with 33 and the second-highest goal total with 13. Morrow, a 2020 second-round NHL Draft pick by Carolina, also has 20 assists.

Ufko, a senior defenseman, has the second-highest assist total for the Minutemen with 24. Nashville picked Ufko in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Lopina, a sophomore forward, has 27 points on 12 goals and 15 assists. Anaheim selected Lopina in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

UMass senior goalie Matt Murray has a 20-11-2 record this season. Murray allows 2.31 goals per game and posts a .919 save percentage.

UConn Leaders

Huskies senior forward Jachym Kondelik leads the team in points with 33 on 12 goals and 21 assists. Nashville selected Kondelik in the 2018 NHL Draft fourth round.

Tverberg, a sophomore forward, has 32 points from 14 goals and 18 assists. Toronto picked Tverberg in the 2020 NHL Draft seventh round.

Firstov, a junior forward, has 11 goals and 11 assists for 22 points this season. The Minnesota Wild picked Firstov in the second round of 2019 NHL Draft.

Senior goalie Darion Hanson has a 20-14-0 record this season. Hanson allows 2.25 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.