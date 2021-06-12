How to Watch UFC 263 on TV, Roku, Firestick or Other Streaming Device

Order UFC 263 Here

Two title fights and a fan-favorite headline UFC 263 at Gila River Arena on Saturday.

The PPV portion of the card (10 p.m. ET start time) can only be ordered through ESPN+. Once purchased, you can then watch UFC 263 on your TV via a Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, video game console or other connected-to-TV streaming device.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

How to Buy UFC 263 If You Don’t Have ESPN+

If you don’t have ESPN+, you can get a special bundle that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($59.99 value) and the UFC 263 PPV ($69.99 value) for $89.98, which works out to over 30 percent savings:

Buy ESPN+ & UFC 263 Bundle

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can first subscribe to a month of ESPN+ right here ($5.99 for ESPN+, or $13.99 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), then follow the below directions for existing ESPN+ subscribers.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

How to Order UFC 263 If You Already Have ESPN+

Current ESPN+ subscribers can order the UFC 263 PPV by itself for $69.99 right here:

Buy UFC 263 PPV

Or, if you currently only have a monthly subscription to ESPN+ (and don’t have the Disney+ bundle), you can still get the special bundle that includes a year of ESPN+ and the UFC 263 PPV. The only difference is that instead of starting a new ESPN+ subscription, you’ll just extend your current subscription by a year and get the UFC 263 PPV for a total of $89.98:

Extend ESPN+ & Buy UFC 263

Where to Watch UFC 263

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, you’ll be able to watch UFC 263 on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on the ESPN app on any compatible connected-to-TV streaming device, such as:

Roku or Roku TV

Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

PlayStation 4 or 5

Xbox One or Series X/S

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Samsung Smart TV

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch early prelims (ESPN+), prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

UFC 263 Preview

Fighters that are familiar with each other face off at UFC 263 with the title of champion on the line for a pair of scraps.

At middleweight, Israel Adesanya defends his title against challenger Marvin Vettori. Adesanya previously defeated Vettori in a three-round split decision back in 2018. The fight will be the third title defense for Adesanya, who is coming off a loss at light-heavyweight after an effort to win both belts.

“People after this last fight are like, ‘Oh, just take him down and you’ll win the fight,’” Adesanya said. “I’m like, ‘Really? No one’s ever tried that before. And it’s not like I didn’t put Brad Tavares in a guillotine or homeboy’s teammate, Kelvin Gastelum, into a triangle. I single-legged him and I swept him in our last fight. It’s recency bias. People forget. I’m just going to do what I do and they’ll be ‘Oh that’s right. That’s why he’s the [expletive] middleweight champion of the world.’ ”

Vettori has won five straight fights since falling to Adesanya, earning the title shot. The split decision last time out against Adesanya still perturbs him.

“Man, I knew it,” Vettori told Yahoo Sports. “Somehow, I knew it. I felt it. I wanted a little more time, but [it’s OK]. Everything has prepared me for this moment. I just had to reset my mind and get back into training. For sure, I wasn’t going to let a moment like that slide.”

In the other title fight, champ Deiveson Figueiredo faces off against Brandon Moreno after battling to a draw in 2020.

“The lesson I take from the first rematch is to do what I didn’t do the first time,” Figueiredo said. “With Brandon, in our first fight, I was feeling sick, and this time, I’ve had a full camp, I’m fully prepared, and it will be a very different fight.”

There is bad blood between the two, as well.

“Brandon talks too much,” Figueiredo said. “I was really sick the first time — I was 30 percent of what I can be — and I still won, so imagine me at 100%. He said I wasn’t sick and he’s going to knock me out this time, but I’m going to show him that he’s wrong.”

Fans will also be treated to Nate Diaz returning to the octagon to fight Leon Edwards. Diaz might be the fan favorite, but Edwards is the big favoirte.

“Leon Edwards can fight, man, bottom line,” UFC president Dana White said. “All the other stuff, it’s secondary and not really that important. What matters is whether you can fight, and Leon Edwards has shown again and again that he’s one of the best fighters in the world. That’s what is important.”

ODDS FOR UFC 263

Main card

Israel Adesanya (-255) vs. Marvin Vettori (+215)

Deiveson Figueiredo (-230) vs. Brandon Moreno (+190)

Leon Edwards (-570) vs. Nate Diaz (+435)

Belal Muhammad (-225) vs. Demian Maia (+185)

Jamahal Hill (-270) vs. Paul Craig (+230)

Undercard

Drew Dober (-135) vs. Brad Riddell (+115)

Eryk Anders (-150) vs. Darren Stewart (+130)

Joanne Calderwood (-145) vs. Lauren Murphy (+125)

Movsar Evloev (-235) vs. Hakeem Dawodu (+195)

Pannie Kianzad (-210) vs. Alexis Davis (+175)

Matt Frevola (-300) vs. Terrance McKinney (+240)

Steven Peterson (-120) vs. Chase Hooper (EVEN)

Fares Ziam (-135) vs. Luigi Vendramini (+115)

Carlos Felipe (-170) vs. Jake Collier (+150)

