UGA vs Ga Tech Football 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Top-ranked Georgia (11-0) faces rival Georgia Tech (3-8) on Saturday, Nov. 27, in Atlanta.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on ABC. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Georgia vs Georgia Tech online:

Georgia vs Georgia Tech Football 2021 Preview

The No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs buzz-sawed through its opponents since edging Clemson in the season opener. Georgia Tech hasn’t won a game since early October.

“I just want to see improvement,” Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart said per Mike Griffith of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s DawgNation.

Smart highlighted quarterback Stetson Bennett’s play as one area. Bennett already has 1,730 yards passing, 17 touchdowns, a 64.4% completion rate, and just five interceptions by the way.

“Stetson, we’re getting targets each week, you know, decision making, quick decisions, not holding the ball,” Smart said per Griffith. “When you start extending the plays, the good things can happen and the bad things can happen, so you’ve got to be wise about the way you go about it.”

Smart simply wants an explosive offense to get more explosive ahead of the SEC championship game and potential College Football Playoff appearance. The Bulldogs average 403. points and 440.5 yards of total offense per game.

Stetson spreads the ball around to a plethora of receivers. Zamir White leads the running attack with 657 yards and 10 touchdowns on 5.4 yards per carry.

Georgia Tech’s defense allows 454.9 yards and 32.5 points per game. The Yellow Jackets haven’t held a team under 25 points in a game since September.

Yellow Jackets head coach Geoff Collins knows he will keep his job for next season but reiterated the fan base’s frustration over a losing season. Georgia Tech hasn’t reached a bowl game since 2018.

“I get it,” he said per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Ken Sugiura. “I understand it. I’m frustrated. I’m as big of a competitor as there is in the game. And so I’m frustrated. Even though we’ve made progress, it still hasn’t shown up in the win column where we want it to be and where we need it to be and where it will be. But I completely get the frustration.”