How to Watch UMass vs Bemidji State Hockey 2021

The second-seeded UMass Minutemen will meet the fourth-seeded Bemidji State Beavers in the East Regional final of the NCAA Division I men’s hockey tournament on Saturday at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, CT.

The game starts at 5 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPNU. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of UMass vs Bemidji State online for free.

With all the following options you’ll also be able to watch the Regional Championship games (ESPN2 or ESPNU), the Frozen Four games (ESPN2) and the national championship (ESPN or ESPN2):

UMass vs Bemidji State Preview

The Beavers (16-9-3, 8-5-1 in the WCHA) knocked out the East Region’s top-seeded Wisconsin Badgers 6-3 on Friday for their first NCAA Tournament victory since 2009.

Bemidji State freshman defenseman Elias Rosén had a hand in a pair of first-period tallies — he assisted sophomore forward Ross Armour’s goal not seven minutes into the contest, then capitalized on an errant Badgers pass with a strike of his own for a 2-0 advantage 15 seconds before the first intermission.

“Our word all week was attack,” Beavers head coach Tom Serratore said, according to The Bemidji Pioneer. “That’s how we play. We’re a puck-pressure team and we wanted to make sure that we played our game.”

Junior forward Ethan Somoza scored twice and assisted on an empty-netter in the closing seconds. His second goal, just over six minutes into the third period, put the Bemidji State up 5-1.

“I don’t know. Maybe they weren’t prepared for it, but we stuck to what we’ve been doing the whole year,” Somoza said, per The Bemidji Pioneer. “Our focus is being really aggressive on the forecheck and causing turnovers, keeping things really simple in the defensive zone.”

The Beavers are seeking their second Frozen Four appearance since the program rejoined Division I in the 1999-2000 season; they fell to the Miami RedHawks 4-1 in the 2009 national semifinals.

“I guess they’re called upsets because you might be a lower seed,” Serratore said, per The Bemidji Pioneer. “But a lot of times, it’s who’s playing best at that particular time of year as well. … Nothing surprises us anymore.”

The Minutemen (17-5-4, 13-5-4 in Hockey East) are also seeking their second trip to the Frozen Four; they reached the title game in 2019, falling to the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs 3-0.

UMass pounded the Lake Superior State Lakers 5-1 on Friday. Senior forward Jake Gaudet scored twice and sophomore defenseman Zac Jones added a trio of assists.

“We knew it was going to be a grinding type of game, and that proved to be the difference,” UMass head coach Greg Carvel said, according to the school’s athletics site. “We scored around the net, we scored early in the game which set the tone. I thought that when we managed the puck well, we played well. But I thought we were pretty casual with the puck too often tonight. Mentally, we were not as sharp as we usually are.”

He added: “We’ll need to be better tomorrow night against a team that had a big win earlier today.”

