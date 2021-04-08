How to Watch Minnesota Duluth vs UMass Hockey Online 2021

The two-time reigning national champion Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs face-off with the 2019 national runner-up UMass Minutemen in the 2021 Frozen Four national semifinals on Thursday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2 and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Minnesota Duluth vs UMass live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and ESPN2 are included in every package, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch Minnesota Duluth vs UMass live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your AT&T TV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

ESPN and ESPN2 are include in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, plus you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Minnesota Duluth vs UMass live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Minnesota Duluth vs UMass live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Minnesota Duluth vs UMass Preview

The Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs and the UMass Minutemen will go toe-to-toe once again in the Frozen Four in a rematch of the 2019 national championship game this Thursday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Minnesota Duluth is playing in their fourth consecutive Frozen Four and are on a quest to take home their third straight national title, while UMass is looking to avenge the 3-0 loss they suffered to the Bulldogs in the 2019 final.

If UMass is to get back to the championship game, they will have to overcome a major hurdle with personnel, as they will be down four players including their top goal scorer and top goalie. Redshirt senior Carson Gicewicz (17 goals, 7 assists, 24 points) and the goaltender who led the Minutemen on the 2019 run as a freshman, Filip Lindberg (9-1-4, 1.33 GAA, .946 SV %), will miss this year’s Frozen Four due to COVID protocols.

Gicewicz led Hockey East in goals scored this season and carried UMass to the east regional title with a hat trick in the Minutemen’s 4-0 win over Bemidji State.

Leading UMass in Gicewicz’s absence will be junior forward and assistant captain Bobby Trivigno (10 goals, 21 assists, 31 points), who was named a Hockey East First Team All-Star.

The Minutemen have hit their stride coming into Pittsburgh with an active 12-game unbeaten streak – the longest such streak in program history.

Their opponents, reigning two-time champion Minnesota Duluth comes into the Frozen Four off a marathon five-overtime 3-2 win over the tournament’s top seed North Dakota in the northwest regional final.

Freshman Luke Mylymok punched the ticket to Pittsburgh for the Bulldogs with his goal in the fifth extra period. The game, which lasted 142 minutes and 13 seconds, was the longest in NCAA tournament history.

Minnesota Duluth has been splitting time between two goalies in net this season and it paid off in the regional final when starter Zach Stejskal (8-4-3, 1.75 GAA, .923 SV %) had to be pulled after 57 saves in the fourth OT when he began to cramp up. In came Ryan Fanti (11-7-2, 2.35 GAA, .907 SV %), who stepped in with six huge saves in the sudden-death situation.

Leading the way for Minnesota Duluth on offense is senior forward Nick Swaney (13 goals, 14 assists, 27 points), who has won two national titles in his college career – one as a freshman in 2018 and one as a sophomore in 2019.

“It’s pretty tough to put into words,” said Swaney. “We’ve had three shots at it my career, my class, and we’ve got there every single year. It’s pretty special. This year with everything we’ve had to sacrifice and the ups and downs that we’ve had to go through, I think it makes it that much better.”

The winner of UMass vs. Minnesota Duluth will face the winner of Thursday’s first Frozen Four contest between Minnesota State and St. Cloud State. The national championship game will be held on Saturday night at 7 p.m. ET and be televised on ESPN.

