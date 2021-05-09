UNC vs Michigan Field Hockey Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The top-seeded North Carolina Tarheels face the second-seeded Michigan Wolverines in the NCAA Field Hockey Championship Game on Sunday in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

The game starts at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPNU. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of UNC vs Michigan online for free.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews and 130-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. ESPN and ESPN2 are included in the main channel package, while ESPNU and ESPNews are in the “Sports Plus” add-on. Both can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch UNC vs Michigan live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and ESPN2 are all included in every package, while ESPNU and ESPNews are in the “Choice” and above bundles, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch UNC vs Michigan live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your AT&T TV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

ESPN and ESPN2 are include in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle, while ESPNU and ESPNews are in the “Sports Extra” add-on. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, plus you can get $25 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch UNC vs Michigan live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch UNC vs Michigan live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

UNC vs Michigan Preview

The top two college field hockey teams in the nation meet on Sunday night with the NCAA championship on the line, when No. 1 North Carolina (18-1) hosts No. 2 Michigan (15-2) at Karen Shelton Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

The two-time defending national champion North Carolina Tarheels advanced to the final with a 3-0 win over fourth-seeded Iowa in Thursday’s semifinal round.

The Tarheels, who are making their 12th straight Final Four appearance, broke the scoreless duel in the 23rd minute with freshman Katie Dixon’s first career goal.

UNC followed up with goals from freshman Mia Leonhardt in the 40th minute and junior Erin Matson, who netted her nation-leading 27th goal of the season, shortly after. The junior ranks second in NCAA Tournament history with 15 goals in 10 career tournament games.

Tarheels senior goalie Amanda Hendry made seven saves, including five in the final quarter. UNC hasn’t allowed a goal in two NCAA Tournament games this season – they shut out Stanford 2-0 on May 2 to reach the Final Four.

UNC will be making its 20th appearance in the national title game. The Tarheels are 8-11 in their previous 19 finals, including championship runs in 2018 and 2019. UNC has been on a dominant role in the sport, only dropping one contest in the past three seasons.

The second-seeded Michigan Wolverines advanced to Sunday’s championship game with a thrilling 2-1 win over third-seeded Louisville in a shootout that followed double overtime.

Junior Katie Anderson clinched the victory with the game-winner in the sixth round of the shootout. Michigan took the shootout, 4-3, to advance to their third NCAA championship game in program history.

The Wolverines broke a scoreless game in the third quarter with a shorthanded goal from freshman Anouk Veen. Louisville tied the game in the fourth quarter with 1:16 remaining in regulation.

Michigan is currently riding a 12-game win streak, in which they’ve only allowed three goals. They’ve outscored their opponents, 28-3, during the 12-game stretch and have recorded nine shutouts, including a 2-0 win over Bucknell in the quarterfinal round.

Michigan goalie Anna Speiker came into the Final Four ranked first in goals-against average (.38) and save percentage (.895).

The Wolverines, who are playing in their sixth Final Four, will be looking to take home their first title since 2001.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.