How to Watch UNC vs NC State Basketball Game Online Free

North Carolina (14-6) and North Carolina State (10-11) clash in ACC action on Saturday.

UNC vs NC State Basketball 2022 Preview

North Carolina and North Carolina State renew their in-state rivalry on Saturday in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

UNC comes into the game in the thick of the ACC race at 6-3 in conference play. Miami (15-5, 7-2) sits atop the league standings followed by Duke and Notre Dame and 6-2 apiece in ACC play.

N.C. State dropped to 3-7 in ACC competition on Wednesday, January 26, with a 73-65 loss to Notre Dame. Dereon Seabron led the Wolfpack with 21 points in the loss against the Irish.

“I didn’t think we were sharp or played the way we’ve been playing on the offensive end,” Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts told the media after the game. “Unfortunately, I didn’t think our big three had a great game. That being said, I thought we had our chances in the game. I thought we made some good plays.”

UNC won its past two games over Boston College and Virginia Tech this week after a two-game skid. The Tar Heels fell short of Miami on Jan. 18 and Wake Forest on Jan. 22.

Armando Bacot leads the Tar Heels in scoring with 16.3 points per game. He also averages 12.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.5 blocks.

Sports Illustrated’s All Tar Heels billed Bacot as the “Double-Double Machine“. Bacot averaging a double-double with points and rebounds could lead to a single-season school record per All Tar Heels.

Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis is more concerned about wins and losses of course. UNC, which isn’t ranked, hasn’t achieved the meteoric level of success it’s historically accustomed to.

“I’m not a big stat guy, but just look between the 14 wins compared to the six losses, the things that glare out to me is the defense, the difference of defenses that we play when we win compared to losses, the way that we rebound the basketball compared to the wins and to the losses and the way that we take care of the basketball compared to the wins and to the losses,” Davis told the media on Friday. “Those are things that you have control over and those are the things that allow you to put yourself in a position to win basketball games.”

Saturday’s game will also feature a team reunion of the 1982 Tar Heels national championship team. That team includes a star-studded lineup of Michael Jordan, Sam Perkins, and James Worthy.