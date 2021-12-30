UNC vs USC Bowl Game Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The North Carolina Tar Heels and South Carolina Gamecocks face-off in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Thursday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.



Mayo Bowl 2021 Preview

The 2021 Duke’s Mayo Bowl will feature the battle of the Carolinas when the North Carolina Tar Heels (6-6, 3-5 ACC) take on the South Carolina Gamecocks (6-6, 3-5 SEC) in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday.

The border rivals come into the matchup with identical records, but the programs will have different emotions about ending up at this year’s Mayo Bowl.

North Carolina began the season ranked in the top 10 but had a disappointing campaign, losing as many contests as they won, and falling far from a marquee bowl game.

The Tar Heels had the third-ranked total offense and top rushing attack in the ACC but were 101st nationally in scoring defense.

Junior quarterback Sam Howell declared for the NFL draft but surprisingly elected to play in the bowl game, which will be the last time he suits up for UNC. Howell passed for 2,851 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions this season, while rushing for 824 yards and 11 scores on the ground.

Fittingly, Howell’s first game as a Tar Heel came against South Carolina in 2019 in the same stadium he’ll be slinging passes for the last time on the collegiate level Thursday. In that game, Howell, who was a true freshman at the time, rallied the Tar Heels back from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Gamecocks, 24-20.

The Tar Heels will also have the services of Howell’s two most potent weapons in wide receiver Josh Downs and running back Ty Chandler. Downs was second in the ACC this season with 1,273 receiving yards and brought in eight TDs, while Chandler rushed for 1,063 yards and 13 TDs.

UNC finished the regular season with a 34-30 loss on the road to intrastate rival NC State on Nov. 26. The Wolfpack shocked the Tarheels with a late rally that included two TD passes from QB Devin Leary to WR Emeka Emezie with under two minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

Howell passed for a TD and rushed for two more scores and the offense tallied a total of 297 yards on the ground in what turned out to be one of the best games of this year’s Rivalry Week.

South Carolina went 6-6 and qualified for their first bowl since 2018 in head coach Shane Beamer’s first year calling the shots.

The Gamecocks’ strength lies on the defensive side of the ball, where they rank seventh in the country in passing defense (allowing only 179 yards per game) and tied for 10th with 15 interceptions.

With quarterback Jason Brown entering the transfer portal, South Carolina will turn to Zeb Noland to lead the offensive charge in the Mayo Bowl. Noland’s story is a remarkable one, in that he was a graduate assistant coach to start the year and had eligibility remaining in his collegiate career, so he stepped in at QB when injuries accumulated on the roster and led the Gamecocks to multiple wins.

South Carolina’s leading rusher ZaQuandre White also entered the transfer portal and won’t be available for Thursday’s game.

The Gamecocks’ All-American safety Jaylan Foster, who leads the team with 91 tackles and five interceptions, will suit up for the contest.

South Carolina will be looking to bounce back from a rough regular-season finale, in which they were shut out by Clemson, 30-0, at home on Nov. 27. The Gamecocks were held to their second-lowest output of yards (206) this season.

The Tarheels lead the all-time series with the Gamecocks, 33-23. The two programs will meet again in 2023 to open the season in Charlotte.