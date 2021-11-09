UNC vs Loyola MD 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Loyola (MD) Greyhounds will head to the Dean E. Smith Center to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels in the 2021-22 season opener for both teams on Tuesday night.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ACC Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Loyola MD vs UNC online:

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Loyola MD vs UNC live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Loyola MD vs UNC live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network Extra and 45-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest streaming service with ACC Network, and you can get your first month for $21:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Loyola MD vs UNC live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ACC Network is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Loyola MD vs UNC live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Loyola MD vs UNC live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Loyola MD vs UNC Preview

Loyola lost last year’s high scorer, Santi Aldama, who was selected in the first round of the NBA draft this year, so the team will have to make up for his loss on the scoring front. The Greyhounds finished 6-11 last season in Patriot League-only play, and they’re fresh from handing Division III Johns Hopkins a 60-49 loss in an exhibition leading up to this game. Ultimately, Loyola finished last season losing to Colgate in the championship game.

“We wanted to win,” Greyhounds head coach Tavaras Hardy said about last year’s championship loss. “When they gave us a chance to have a new season, that’s the way we looked at it.”

Now, Loyola will face a hungry young UNC squad out of the gate.

On the other side, former Tar Heel player Hubert Davis was hired to succeed the legendary Roy Williams after last season, and he’s looking to lead the team beyond the 18-11 mark it finished with last year.

“Everybody’s on the same page,” Davis told CBS 17 about his new team. “From that standpoint, I feel very comfortable with them being able to adapt to my personality and my style of coaching.”

UNC averaged 75.2 points a game last season, shooting 43.9% from the floor, and Davis says his squad is ready to not only improve upon what they did last year, but forge it’s own path to greatness, as well.

“They want to create their own stories, their testimonies of playing and winning and making big shots in big games and winning championships,” Davis said, adding: “I really believe that that’s the driving force in them over the past couple of months since we’ve started practice and it’s fun to watch and it’s fun to coach. It’s a joy to be able to coach them and hug them, teach them and try to get the best out of them. That’s what I am. I’m having the time of my life.”

Here’s a look at UNC’S lineup heading into the season:

Projected starters for the Tar Heels: G Caleb Love, G RJ Davis, F Kerwin Walton, F Dawson Garcia, F/C Armando Bacot

Tar Heels Bench: G Anthony Harris, G D’Marco Dunn, G/F Leaky Black, G/F Dontrez Styles, F Puff Johnson, F Justin McKoy, F Brady Manek