UNC vs Nebraska Wrestling Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 10 Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-0) and No. 13 North Carolina Tar Heels (2-1) face off in a dual match on Wednesday.

The dual (9 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of UNC vs Nebraska online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network, the BTN alternates (an overflow channel for when multiple games on BTN overlap) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch UNC vs Nebraska live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your FuboTV credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 50-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with BTN, and you can get your first month for just $21:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch UNC vs Nebraska live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch UNC vs Nebraska live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch UNC vs Nebraska live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

UNC vs Nebraska Wrestling 2021 Preview

Nebraska comes into the match following a strong showing at the Grand View Open last weekend.

Boo Dryden and Nathan Haas won individual titles at 133 and 184 pounds respectively. The Huskers took top-five finishes in seven weight classes.

North Carolina had a solid showing at the Wolfpack Wrestling Club Open on Sunday. Lachlan McNeil and Mason Phillips won individual titles at 141 and 149 pounds respectively.

The Tar Heels have been tested early with No. 8 Ohio State in a dual match on Nov. 7, a 23-12 loss. UNC also faced wrestlers from ranked squads No. 5 North Carolina State and No. 7 Virginia Tech at the Wolfpack open.

Nebraska hasn’t faced a ranked opponent yet. The Huskers wrestled Chardon State and Nebraska-Kearney in the Nebraska Duals on Nov. 11. The Huskers beat Chardon State 31-9 and Nebraska-Kearney 45-6.

“It’s important, we need to be tested,” Huskers head coach Mark Manning said about UNC according to Geoff Exstrom of the Lincoln Journal Star. “I think it just shows the culture of your team and what you need to work on. It’s early, our season’s long like basketball, it goes all the way to March. You’re never a finished product, you’ve got to have your ‘A’ game each time.”

Nebraska-UNC features several individual top-30 ranked matchups via InterMat Wrestling rankings.

At 133 pounds, UNC’s No. 10 Jaime Hernandez (2-0) will face Nebraska’s No. 30 Alex Thomsen (1-0) . In 141 pounds, Nebraska’s No. 5 Chad Red Jr. (1-0) will take on UNC’s No. 13 Kizhan Clarke (3-0).

UNC’s No. 6 Zach Sherman (2-1) faces Nebraska’s No. 14 Ridge Lovett (2-0) at 149 pounds if Jevon Parrish (1-0) doesn’t go instead for the Huskers. Tar Heels’ No. 2 Austin O’Connor (3-0) takes on Nebraska’s No. 16 Peyton Robb (1-0) at 157 pounds.

“We’re just trying to worry about Peyton,” Manning said per Exstrom. “He’s the toughest dude out there. We want him to walk on the mat and show us his will.”

The 174-pound match may also feature a top-five wrestler. Either No. 3 Mikey Labriola or Tahjae Jenkins-Harris will go for Nebraska against UNC’s No. 22 Gavin Kane (2-1) or Clay Lautt (0-2).

At 197 pounds, Nebraska’s No. 12 Eric Schultz (1-0) faces UNC’s No. 27 Max Shaw (0-1).

UNC and Nebraska have met 14 previous times. The Huskers lead the all-time series 13-2, including a Huskers win over the Tar Heels in 2018.

Wednesday’s match also marks the first anniversary of Husker wrestler Christian Miller’s passing. The junior died in a car accident in 2020. Nebraska will have a video tribute of Miller’s life before the match.