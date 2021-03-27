How to Watch UND vs Minnesota Duluth Hockey Online 2021

The top-seeded North Dakota Fighting Hawks will meet the third-seeded Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs in the Midwest Regional final of the NCAA Division I men’s hockey tournament on Saturday at Scheels Arena in Fargo, ND.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPNU. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of North Dakota vs Minnesota Duluth online for free.

With all the following options you’ll also be able to watch the Regional Championship games (ESPN2 or ESPNU), the Frozen Four games (ESPN2) and the national championship (ESPN or ESPN2):

North Dakota vs Minnesota Duluth Preview

The Fighting Hawks blasted the American International Yellow Jackets 5-1 in the Midwest Regional semifinals on Friday for their first NCAA Tournament victory since 2017.

Junior forward Jasper Weatherby and senior forward Collin Adams scored 2 goals apiece; Weatherby’s 14 goals are tied for ninth in the nation, and Adams’s 13 are tied for 15th. Senior forward Jordan Kawaguchi added his 26th assist of the year, good for third in the nation.

Sophomore forward Shane Pinto didn’t figure in any of the Fighting Hawks’ goals, but his 15 tallies on the year are tied for sixth in the country.

“We did a pretty good job managing the 60 minutes,” UND coach Brad Berry said, according to USCHO. “I liked our energy. I liked our short pass support. I liked that all four lines and all six defensemen were going. We were fortunate enough to get a few goals in the first period. I thought we played the game we wanted in the first period through our identity.”

“Tonight, we are going to enjoy the night and rest up and relax and have all our energy saved up for tomorrow. We are look forward to the opportunity to play tomorrow and playing our game.”

As the COVID-19 ended last year’s season early, the Bulldogs are the two-time defending national champions; they won it all in 2018 and 2019 to push their title count to three.

A trio of Minnesota Duluth forwards — seniors Nick Swaney and Kobe Roth and junior Cole Koepke — have scored 13 goals apiece this season to be tied with Adams and others for 15th in the nation.

“They have a good team, they’re going to be well-coached and play their game plan,” Adams said, according to the Duluth News Tribune. “If we stick to our game plan, get pucks behind their (defensemen) and make it hard for them to go 200 feet, I think we’ll have a good chance.”

The Bulldogs got a free pass to the regional final, as their first-round opponents, the Michigan Wolverines, had to bow out of the tournament hours before the sides’ scheduled contest due to a positive COVID-19 test.

“Certainly we’re obviously disappointed to not play the game because we were looking forward to playing them,” Bulldogs head coach Scott Sandelin said Friday, per the Duluth News Tribune. “We felt it was going to be a great game, but as I just told a couple people, the weird year continues. We’ll just try and get ready for whoever we’re going to play.”

