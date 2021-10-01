How to Watch ‘Under Wraps’ 2021 Remake Online

Start the Halloween season off right with the remake of the classic Disney Channel original movie “Under Wraps,” which premieres Friday, October 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Disney Channel.

“Under Wraps” will make its way to Disney+ about a week after its premiere, but if you don’t have cable and want to watch it now, here are some different ways you can watch it online without Disney+:

You can watch a live stream of Disney Channel and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

You can watch a live stream of Disney Channel and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Disney Channel is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

You can watch a live stream of Disney Channel and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

You can watch a live stream of Disney Channel and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” channel package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Disney, and you can get your first month for just $10:

‘Under Wraps’ 2021 Preview





Coming Soon! Under Wraps | Disney Channel Original Movie | Disney Channel Coming Soon, the newest Disney Channel Original Movie 'Under Wraps' #disneychannel #underwraps #dcom 2021-04-30T18:36:04Z

October is starting off right on the Disney Channel with “Under Wraps,” a remake of the 1997 Halloween film written by Don Rhymer and starring Adam Wylie and Bill Fagerbakke. The 1997 “Under Wraps” was the first-ever Disney Channel original movie, according to Disney.

The remake stars Malachi Barton, Christian J. Simon, and Sophia Hammons as 12-year-old friends Marshall, Gilbert, and Amy as they “happen upon and accidentally awaken a mummy they discover in a neighbor’s basement a few days before Halloween, which they affectionately name Harold (Phil Wright),” according to the Disney Channel press release.

It continues:

The reimagined story unfolds when three 12-year-old friends, Marshall (Barton), Gilbert (Simon), and Amy (Hammons), sneak into their mysterious neighbor Kubot’s spooky basement. There, they stumble upon an Egyptian mummy (Wright) and accidentally expose the amulet around his neck to moonlight, unexpectedly bringing him to life. When the kids come face-to-face with the live 4,000-year-old mummy, they’re surprised to learn that he is kind and gentle. They befriend him, all agreeing that he will come with them and hide out in Marshall’s room until they devise a plan. Marshall immediately forms a bond with the mummy and learns that he enjoys hot sauce just like his Grandpa Harold, and with that similarity, decides to name the mummy after him. When the kids pay a visit to Buzzy, the manager of Ernie’s Eerie Emporium store, they discover that Harold’s amulet gives him a three-day pass back into the world of the living, with the catch that he must return to his resting place before midnight on Halloween. Meanwhile, Kubot, who deals in stolen antiquities, is out to find his missing Egyptian mummy and grows more and more suspicious of the neighborhood kids. He catches up to them at their middle school’s annual Halloween Carnival. Things go awry when Kubot barges in, spots Harold on the dance floor and captures the mummy. With Buzzy’s help, Marshall, Gilbert and Amy inconspicuously follow Kubot to an abandoned ice cream factory where they must face off with Kubot and his fellow criminals and rescue their new — but rather “ancient” — friend.

“‘Under Wraps’ introduced a generation of kids and families to what has become the backbone of our programming across the globe: Disney Channel Original Movies. We are excited to welcome our audience back into the Halloween spirit and celebrate the unlikely friendship between three kids and a mummy as they embark on an adventure and ultimately save the day,” said Lauren Kisilevsky, vice president, Original Movies, Disney Channel, in a statement.

“Under Wraps” premieres Friday, October 1 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on the Disney Channel.