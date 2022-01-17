Urban One Honors 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 2022 Urban One Honors are airing live on Monday, January 17 starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TV One.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 Urban One Honors online:

Urban One Honors 2022 Preview





Urban One Honors: The Soundtrack of Black America Premieres MLK Day 2022 The 2022 Urban One Honors: The Soundtrack of Black America premieres on MLK Day, Monday, Jan. 17 at 8P/7C only on TV One. Visit tvone.tv/ for more. 2022-01-04T17:44:36Z

The Urban One Honors are an annual awards ceremony presented by TV One and Radio One’s Washington D.C. market’s cluster of radio stations: Majic 102.3 and 92.7, WKYS 93.9, Praise 104.1, WOL 1450, Spirit 1340, and The Team 980 and 95.9.

The ceremony is held to honor individuals or organizations that “have made extraordinary strides in the areas of innovative programming, successful business ventures, advanced technology, entertainment, social activism, education and community service. Through diligence and dedication, these individuals have set the bar high whilst being an exemplary catalyst for change and profound models for success,” according to the press release.

The 2022 ceremony, which is being held on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, is subtitled “The Soundtrack of Black America.” It is being hosted by Ne-Yo and will honor Jennifer Hudson with the Entertainment Icon Award, Timbaland with the Music Innovation Award, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis with the Lifetime Achievement Award, Tasha Cobbs Leonard with the Inspiration Impact Award, and Gamble & Huff with the Living Legends Award.

In an Instagram post, Tyrese was asked what “the soundtrack of Black America” means to him and he said, “Where do we start? So many colors, so many different players, we are unlimited in the places that we can go. It’s been beautiful to just experience all of this true classic R&B soul music and then see what we’ve done in the pop space. I’ve never been more convinced in my life that there’s nothing that we can’t do.”

The show will feature performances by H.E.R., who is opening the ceremony, plus other performances by D-Nice, Kelly Price, Tyrese, Tank, Johnny Gill, Ralph Tresvant and honoree Cobbs Leonard, plus appearances by Missy Elliott, Jermaine Dupri, Vashawn Mitchell, and Marlon Wayans. Additionally, TV & radio personality Eva Marcille will host a special backstage pass segment, featuring exclusive interviews with the show’s honorees, performers and presenters.

The press release teases:

When you think of the Black experience, music has always been at the forefront of who we are. The way in which Black music has shaped and influenced American culture through time cannot be ignored. Hosted by Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer Ne-Yo, a host of beloved icons in the world of music will come together to give trailblazers their flowers on this night that is for us and by us.

Wireless provider T-Mobile serves as presenting sponsor of the celebration.

“At T-Mobile, we champion diversity by supporting Black innovators and elevating Black history year-round,” said Clint Odom, T-Mobile VP of Strategic Alliances and External Affairs, in a statement. “We’re thrilled to celebrate Dr. King with Urban One Honors by honoring the music, the magic and the soundtrack of Black America.”

The 2022 Urban One Honors air live on Monday, January 17 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on TV One.