Uruguay vs Chile Copa America Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Uruguay and Chile will clash in a Copa America 2021 showdown at Arena Pantanal in Cuiabá.

In the United States, the match (5 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 1 (English broadcast), TUDN (Spanish) and UniMas (Spanish). But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Uruguay vs Chile (and every other Copa America 2021 match, which are all on either Fox, FS1, FS2, TUDN, Univision or UniMas) online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Uruguay vs Chile Preview

Chile just beat Bolivia 1-0 in its first match of the tourney, winning on a goal from Ben Brereton, who made his full-game debut with the team. Brereton had a few solid shots on goal in the game that were saved by Bolivian goalkeeper Carlos Lampe, and he looked sharp on the attack the entire way. He’ll certainly be one to watch here.

After the win over Bolivia, Chile is tied with Argentina at the top of Group A with four points. The Chilean side is 2-3-0 over its previous five matches, and Chile coach Martín Lasarte has said he plans on using this tournament to better gauge what the youth on his squad can do.

“We will use it as a tool to strengthen younger players,” Lasarte said heading into the match.

Uruguay is coming off a 1-0 loss to Argentina in its first match of the tournament. The team is 1-2-2 in its last five games, and it hasn’t scored in its last four matches, which isn’t going to cut it.

For veteran striker Uruguay great Luis Suarez, the Copa tournament will be his last major international competition, so each game will be huge. The veteran revealed heading into the tournament that this Copa would be his last, as he wants to leave his roster spot to one of the country’s young up and comers.

“You are aware of how old you are,” Suarez said on June 16. “As the years go by, one realizes that it is getting closer and closer. In my case, it would be the last Copa América due to an age issue. The next time he would be very old. It does not give occupying a space in which you feel that you are not helping the team. There are players who come with great enthusiasm and hunger. Leaving them a space is the most appropriate thing to do.”

These two teams have played each other head to head 83 times. Here’s how it shook out:

Uruguay Wins: 47 (144 goals)

Chile Wins: 18 (85 goals)

Draws: 18

Here’s a look at the predicted starting lineups for both teams:

Uruguay Predicted Starting Lineup: Fernando Muslera; Matias Vina, Jose Gimenez, Diego Godin, Giovanni Gonzalez; Lucas Torreira, Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Nicolas De La Cruz; Edinson Cavani, Luis Suarez

Chile Predicted Starting Lineup: Claudio Bravo; Mauricio Isla, Gary Medel, Guillermo Maripan, Eugenio Mena; Erick Pulgar, Arturo Vidal, Charles Aranguiz; Ben Brereton, Jean Meneses, Eduardo Vargas

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.