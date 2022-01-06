How to Watch US Figure Skating Championships 2022 Online

The U.S. Figure Skating Championships will take place from January 6-9 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Coverage will be televised on USA Network (Thursday at 5 p.m. ET; Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET; Saturday at 7 p.m. ET) and NBC (Friday at 8 p.m. ET; Saturday at 4 p.m. ET; Sunday at 2 p.m. ET). You can also watch on Peacock, but if you don’t have that, here are some other ways you can watch a live stream of all the action online without cable:

US Figure Skating Championships 2022 Preview

America’s best ice skaters will be on display, with one final opportunity to impress the committee that selects skaters that will ultimately go to the Winter Olympics. Categories include ladies, men’s, pairs and ice dance.

Per The Washington Post, “The United States has qualified 16 spots in the Beijing Games. The American team will consist of three men’s skaters, three women’s skaters, two pairs and three ice dance teams. The United States also will compete in the team event in Beijing.”

Skaters who will be competing include Madison Chock/Evan Bates and Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue in ice dancing, Nathan Chen, Jason Brown and Vincent Zhou in men’s singles, Alysa Liu, Karen Chen and Mariah Bell in women’s singles and Alexa Knierim/Brandon Frazier and Ashley Cain-Gribble/Timothy LeDuc in pairs.

Reigning U.S. figure skating champ Bradie Tennell withdrew from the competition due to a nagging right foot injury. Chen is the favorite in the men’s singles competition, previously winning the tournament five times, while 2019 and 2020 U.S. champion Liu, who turned 16 years old in August, is the favorite in women’s singles.

Real-life couple Chock and Bates are looking to quality for their third Olympic Winter Games, so they’ll be one pair people will be watching.

“When you spend all your time with your loved one, who also is your work partner, for us it’s just developed into an amazing relationship,” Bates said. “It’s kind of routine for lack of a better word we go through on a daily basis that is attentive to one another. It’s very loving and it’s very knowing of what the other person needs and requires.”

“We really share a lot of the same triumphs and stressors,” Chock added. “There are some curve balls but we kind of generally know what to expect and how to deal with them, and I believe that comes from spending so much time together.”

Here’s a look at the schedule for each competition: