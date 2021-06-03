How to Watch US Gymnastics Championships Without Cable 2021

The 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Championships kick off June 3 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Coverage will be televised on Olympic Channel (Men Day 1 on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET), NBC Sports Network (Women Day 1 on Friday at 8 p.m. ET; Men Day 2 on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET) and NBC (Women Day 2 on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET).

If you don’t have cable or don’t have any of those channels, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 US Gymnastics Championships online for free:

US Gymnastics Championships 2021 Preview

The best junior and senior men’s and women’s gymnasts in the country will compete in order to help determine which athletes will head to the Olympic Team Trials, which are scheduled June 24-27.

On the men’s side, Sam Mikulak is eyeing his seventh All-Around title, which may carry a bit more significance considering he announced his retirement after the upcoming Olympics in Tokyo.

“I announced my retirement this past summer in the midst of COVID. I’ve been in the sport for a very long time,” Mikulak said last week. “I have always said I was going to keep going until 2024. I think I just said that because I didn’t know what my life outside of gymnastics would be. For so long it was like, all right, I’m just going to keep doing it. I’m going to have another try. I’m going to keep doing it. I’ll have another try.” The 28-year-old will face stiff competition from 2017 U.S. all-around champion Yul Moldauer.

On the women’s side, all eyes will be on Simone Biles, who is also seeking her seventh national title. The four-time Olympic gold medalist is fresh from sticking a Yurchenko double pike vault at the US Classic Memorial Day weekend, impressing everyone who saw her. Biles hadn’t competed since the 2019 world championships, making the feat all the more impressive.

“I had already reached, and passed, all my expectations in the sport already. So going back to, in 2018, worlds, and in 2019, I was kind of like, ‘OK, I don’t really have anything to lose at this point. I’ve already stamped my status on the sport,'” Biles told USA Today. “But I’m going to push myself to see how much further I can go.”

Jade Carey, who is a three-time silver medalist on the floor at the Championships (2017-19), will be another one to watch. Carey has also excelled on the vault, winning the 2017 U.S. Championships, while also earning a bronze medal in 2018 and a silver in 2019.

Here’s a look at the schedule of events for both men’s and women’s events: